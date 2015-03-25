Northants take top spot after rain-affected Roses battle ends in a tie

Roses rivals Lancashire and Yorkshire were frustrated by the weather to allow holders Northamptonshire take over top spot in the NatWest T20 Blast North Group.

A record 19,500 crowd at Emirates Old Trafford - the largest attendance for a Blast match outside of London - were left wondering what if as rain scuppered the end of an intriguing clash.

Lancashire posted 176 for four having elected to bat, with Karl Brown's 61 off 47 balls at the top of the order his third successive fifty in this fixture.

Off-spinner Azeem Rafiq slowed down Lancashire with two for 26 from his four overs and, in reply, Yorkshire were 44 for one in the sixth over.

They were ahead on Duckworth/Lewis before Adam Lyth tried to hammer Ryan McLaren over the top, only to miscue high to cover.

At 44 for two, Yorkshire were behind and had blown their best chance to win the game with rain getting heavier.

They finished on 64 for two after 8.1 overs and level on D/L after taking a single off what turned out to be the last ball of the match. The players were taken off at 9pm and the match was abandoned 35 minutes later.

Reigning Blast champions Northamptonshire ended Birmingham Bears' 100 per cent record with a five-wicket win at Edgbaston.

Ian Bell top scored with 50 but the Bears were pegged back by Northamptonshire spin twins Tabraiz Shamsi (two for 24) and Graeme White (two for 30).

Josh Cobb then took up the cudgels with a well-judged 48 and Rob Keogh (41 not out) saw the Steelbacks over the line and top of the section with a boundary off the final ball.

Clint McKay took an incredible five for 11 from four overs - the best-ever Blast figures by a Leicestershire bowler - as Worcestershire were beaten by five wickets at New Road.

McKay's personal best in the short format of the game restricted the Rapids to 148 for eight, with Ben Cox (51) and Daryl Mitchell (31) the mainstay of Worcestershire's effort.

Leicestershire were given a solid start by Luke Ronchi (27) and Cameron Delport (23) and an unbroken sixth-wicket stand between Colin Ackermann (47 not out) and Tom Wells (31 not out) saw the visitors home with nine balls to spare.

In the South Group, Joe Denly hit a career-best 116 not out as Kent chased down 206 to beat Surrey by eight wickets in front of a near 25,000 sell-out at The Oval.

Denly carried his bat, hitting 76 of his runs in boundaries, to ease Kent home with three balls to spare for their second win in three matches.

Jason Roy (55) and Aaron Finch (49) shared a century opening stand as Surrey posted 205 for five - and the Spitfires were 33 runs shy of the hosts' total at the six-over powerplay stage.

But former Middlesex batsman Denly smashed 10 fours and six sixes in his 63-ball innings as his opening partnership of 163 in 15.4 overs with Daniel Bell-Drummond (64) proved decisive.

Kent climb in to second spot behind unbeaten leaders Hampshire, who made it three wins in a row with a 29-run success over Middlesex at the Ageas Bowl.

Former England batsman Michael Carberry smashed 77 off 45 balls, including four fours and five sixes, and solid support from captain James Vince (34) and Rilee Roussow (30) saw Hampshire reach 189 for eight from their 20 overs.

The target proved well beyond Middlesex who slumped to 74 for seven as leg-spinner Mason Crane (three for 15) cashed in on some early tight seam bowling.

Bowler Tim Southee was the visitors' top scorer with an unbeaten 64 off 32 balls, but it was yet another powerful statement from an impressive Hampshire side.

Source: PA

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.