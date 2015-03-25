Northants secured £1million investment through public share offer

Northamptonshire have unlocked £1million of investment after an "exceptional response" to the club's public share offer.

Having offered shares at an opening price of £250 earlier this year and reached the million pound threshold, a new holding company owned by 100 season ticket holders is set to take control of the club.

Northamptonshire County Cricket Club has been collectively owned by all members throughout its 139-year history, but a new constitution was agreed at an EGM in September and will now be implemented.

Chariman Gavin Warren said: "For the first time in the history of the club, season ticket holders will be able to elect a director to represent their interests on the board of the holding company.

"NCCC has experienced a seismic transition over the last two years, progressing from a club in a perilous, financial position to becoming one of the most financially stable organisations in UK cricket.

"We are proud to have achieved a major turnaround in both reputation and financial positioning. This investment will be used to not only pay off expensive short-term debt, it will also give working capital to the management team to stimulate new growth in the club. Further gradual funding will be invested in coaching and playing staff."

Source: PA

