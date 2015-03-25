No play possible in West Indies-Afghanistan decider

The West Indies drew their three-match one-day international series with Afghanistan 1-1 after the deciding game was rained off without a ball bowled.

Play was due to start at 2.30pm local time but a first rain delay meant the toss did not even take place until 4.35pm.

It was won by Afghanistan but just minutes before a reduced 43-over game was set to begin, the weather intervened again and after a long wait, play was called off at 7.25pm (00.25BST).

Afghanistan, who had lost the preceding Twenty20 series 3-0, had won the opening ODI as Rashid Khan took seven for 18 to bowl the West Indies out for 149. The hosts, who failed to qualify for the ongoing Champions Trophy, won the second by four wickets after Afghanistan were all out for 135.

Source: PA

