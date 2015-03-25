 
  1. Cricket
  2. International

No play possible in West Indies-Afghanistan decider

15 June 2017 12:54

The West Indies drew their three-match one-day international series with Afghanistan 1-1 after the deciding game was rained off without a ball bowled.

Play was due to start at 2.30pm local time but a first rain delay meant the toss did not even take place until 4.35pm.

It was won by Afghanistan but just minutes before a reduced 43-over game was set to begin, the weather intervened again and after a long wait, play was called off at 7.25pm (00.25BST).

Afghanistan, who had lost the preceding Twenty20 series 3-0, had won the opening ODI as Rashid Khan took seven for 18 to bowl the West Indies out for 149. The hosts, who failed to qualify for the ongoing Champions Trophy, won the second by four wickets after Afghanistan were all out for 135.

Source: PA

Feature 5 things we learned from England

5 things we learned from England's Champions Troph...

England's eight-wicket Champions Trophy semi-final trouncing by Pakistan taught us some lessons - not all for the first time.

Feature 5 things we learned from England

5 things we learned from England's Champions Troph...

England's eight-wicket Champions Trophy semi-final trouncing by Pakistan taught us some lessons - not all for the first time.

Feature The British and Irish Lions - lessons from history

The British and Irish Lions - lessons from history...

The British and Irish Lions are deep into their preparation for the Test series against New Zealand, with four matches now under their belt.

Feature A look at the opening day records of the Premier League teams

A look at the opening day records of the Premier L...

With next season's Premier League fixture list revealed, managers and their coaching staff will have already started putting plans in

Feature Five talking points about the 2017/18 Premier League fixtures

Five talking points about the 2017/18 Premier Leag...

The Premier League fixtures for 2017/18 were announced this morning.

Feature Video assistant referees (VARs) - key questions

Video assistant referees (VARs) - key questions...

England's 3-2 defeat to France on Tuesday featured the Three Lions' first encounter with the new system of video assistant referees (VARs).