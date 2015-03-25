New Zealand's Luke Ronchi retires from all international cricket

New Zealand wicketkeeper Luke Ronchi has announced his retirement from all international cricket.

The 36-year-old played four Tests, 85 one-day internationals and 32 Twenty20 internationals with the Black Caps but plans to focus on his domestic career, which will see him join Leicestershire in July.

Ronchi originally represented Australia before switching his allegiance to New Zealand in 2012 and, in a statement published on blackcaps.co.nz, he said: "It was a dream come true.

"I can't think of a better time to have been involved with New Zealand cricket. From the 2015 World Cup campaign, through to the overseas tours of that time and some amazing games and series, it's been a genuine highlight for me."

With his country Ronchi averaged 23.67 in ODIs at a strike rate of 114.50, and 18.89 in T20Is at a strike rate of 141.33.

National coach and selector Mike Hesson said: "We'll remember Luke fondly for the energy he created in the field and his selfless attitude towards the team.

"He was always prepared to play a role for the greater good of the team - to do what was required even if that risked sacrificing his wicket.

"Luke was one of the best glovemen going around and I think that's often overlooked in a game increasingly dominated by batting and run-scoring.

"He was a very skilful wicketkeeper, and a very destructive batsman.

"We'll miss having him around the group and we wish him well in his future endeavours."

Source: PA

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.