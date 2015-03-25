New Zealand's innings collapses against Bangladesh

New Zealand suffered a familiar batting collapse to leave their Champions Trophy hopes hanging in the balance against Bangladesh in Cardiff.

The Black Caps seemed well set at 201 for three in the 39th over, but they failed to capitalise on half-centuries from Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor as Bangladesh refused to give up on a semi-final spot themselves.

Mossadek Hossain (three for 13) and Taskin Ahmed (two for 43) both excelled with the ball as New Zealand were restricted to 265 for eight in their 50 overs.

In this penultimate Group A match the winner would guarantee themselves a place in the last four if already-qualified England could beat Australia on Saturday.

So the stakes were high on a green-tinged pitch adjacent to the surface which had been criticised for being two-paced in Tuesday's contest between England and New Zealand.

Play was delayed by exactly an hour because of overnight rain, and New Zealand chose to bat after skipper Williamson had won the toss for the third successive time.

Bangladesh had most of the support in a sparse Cardiff crowd, but their noisy backing had to wait for a breakthrough as Martin Guptill and Luke Ronchi put on 46 for the opening wicket.

Ronchi had been troubled by Taskin's pace and swing before he mishit a ball of good length to Mustafizur Rahman at mid-on.

Taskin also posed problems to Williamson, including having a loud lbw appeal refused when he was on 12, and his omission from Bangladesh's opening two games appeared to be a curious decision.

Guptill has started brightly in his customary fashion, but he fell lbw to Rubel Hossain for 33 after seeing little of the strike and losing momentum in the previous five overs.

Williamson and Taylor, as they had done against England and Australia with partnerships of 95 and 99, provided mid-innings ballast without getting on top of the Bangladesh attack.

Only one boundary came as they compiled a half-century partnership, and the growing sense of urgency produced a mid-pitch collision that almost ended with Williamson being run out.

Williamson was not so fortunate a few overs later when Taylor refused a scurried single as spinner Shakib Al Hasan applied further pressure.

Mossadek's throw to Al Hasan left Williamson stranded and the Kiwi dangerman departed for 57 from 69 balls, his lowest score in the tournament after respective innings of 87 and 100 against England and Australia.

The third wicket had been worth 83 in 19.1 overs, but Williamson's departure was a real source of concern for New Zealand as dramatic collapses had followed his previous dismissals.

New Zealand had lost seven wickets for 37 runs against Australia, and eight for 65 against England.

It was little better this time after Taylor, having made 63 from 82 balls, paddled Taskin straight to Mustafizur just behind square on the legside.

Mossadek snared Neil Broom (36) and Corey Anderson (0) in the space of three balls, had Jimmy Neesham (23) stumped and New Zealand had that sinking feeling again.

There was some clean striking late on from Mitchell Santner (14 not out) and Tim Southee (10 not out), but Bangladesh will feel they are very much in the contest at the halfway stage.

Source: PA

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.