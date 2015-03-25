 
  1. Cricket
  2. International

New Zealand series victors as West Indies fall by 240 runs in second Test

12 December 2017 04:54

New Zealand clinched a 2-0 series victory over the West Indies after winning the second Test by 240 runs.

Spinner Mitchell Santner took the last two wickets on consecutive balls to dismiss the West Indies for 203 on day four of the Test in Hamilton.

The hosts, who took the opening Test by an innings and 67 runs, had found themselves on the brink of victory after Ross Taylor scored a record-equalling 17th Test ton on Monday.

West Indies were left chasing an improbable target of 444 as they opened day four on 30 for two.

Despite strong performances from Roston Chase, who scored his fifth half century (64), and Ray Reifer, who made 29 before being caught out, the West Indies could not overcome the Black Caps.

There was a further blow for the tourists when batsman Sunil Ambris broke his arm after being struck by a Neil Wagner short delivery, ruling him out of the upcoming ODI series also against New Zealand.

Source: PA

Feature Chelsea v Barcelona - what do the stats tell us?

Chelsea v Barcelona - what do the stats tell us?...

Chelsea were drawn against Barcelona in one of the standout ties of the Champions League last 16.

Feature Chelsea v Barcelona past meetings

Chelsea v Barcelona past meetings...

Premier League champions Chelsea have been drawn to face Barcelona in the Champions League last-16.

Feature 5 of football’s furious tunnel bust-ups

5 of football’s furious tunnel bust-ups...

Jose Mourinho is not the first Manchester United manager to be involved in a tunnel incident – in fact he

Feature When post-match interviews don

When post-match interviews don't go smoothly...

Jurgen Klopp became the latest manager to give an awkward post-match interview after Liverpool's 1-1 Merseyside derby draw with Everton.

Feature A closer look at Manchester City

A closer look at Manchester City's record-equallin...

Manchester City equalled the Premier League's record winning run of 14 games by beating Manchester United 2-1 on Sunday.

Feature 5 of the most lethal World Cup groups of death

5 of the most lethal World Cup groups of death...

The 2018 World Cup finals draw takes place in Moscow on Friday, with England hoping to avoid a so-called ‘group