New Zealand series victors as West Indies fall by 240 runs in second Test

New Zealand clinched a 2-0 series victory over the West Indies after winning the second Test by 240 runs.

Spinner Mitchell Santner took the last two wickets on consecutive balls to dismiss the West Indies for 203 on day four of the Test in Hamilton.

The hosts, who took the opening Test by an innings and 67 runs, had found themselves on the brink of victory after Ross Taylor scored a record-equalling 17th Test ton on Monday.

West Indies were left chasing an improbable target of 444 as they opened day four on 30 for two.

Despite strong performances from Roston Chase, who scored his fifth half century (64), and Ray Reifer, who made 29 before being caught out, the West Indies could not overcome the Black Caps.

There was a further blow for the tourists when batsman Sunil Ambris broke his arm after being struck by a Neil Wagner short delivery, ruling him out of the upcoming ODI series also against New Zealand.

