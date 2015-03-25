New Zealand seamer Neil Wagner torments West Indies in Wellington

Neil Wagner claimed career-best figures of seven for 39 as New Zealand skittled West Indies for 134 on the opening day of the first Test in Wellington.

The left-arm seamer, 31, was the destroyer-in-chief as the tourists, having been 59 without loss, slumped to 134 all out inside 46 overs after being sent in to bat at the Basin Reserve.

Kieran Powell top-scored for the Windies with 42 but opening partner Kraigg Brathwaite (24) was the only other player to pass 20 as Wagner, supported by Trent Boult (two for 36) sparked a dramatic collapse.

Wagner's figures were the fourth best by a New Zealand bowler in Test cricket, and best since Chris Cairns took seven for 27 against West Indies in 1999.

New Zealand were 85 for two by the close in reply, with Tom Latham (37) and captain Kane Williamson (one) the men out. Jeet Raval and Ross Taylor will resume on day two on 29 and 12 respectively.

Source: PA

