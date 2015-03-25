 
New Zealand channelling frustrations of Edgbaston ahead of England clash

05 June 2017 04:39

New Zealand are channelling the frustrations of Edgbaston as they try to kickstart their Champions Trophy campaign with victory over England in Cardiff.

Kane Williamson's men appeared handily placed against Australia three days ago, defending a total of 291 despite a late collapse.

Rain intervened with the world champions struggling on 53 for three, and before the 20 overs required to constitute a result.

The Kiwis therefore banked just a point and need to beat England on Tuesday to breed confidence they can book a semi-final place.

Opener Martin Guptill reports their performance in Birmingham has already sown self-belief.

"Absolutely," he said. " We did some very good things in that last game, and it was unfortunate the rain came when it did."

New Zealand will be taking on hosts who have developed a gameplan, like their own, based on backing attacking instincts.

"It's very much a new-look England side over the last couple of years, and it's worked very well for them," added Guptill.

"We play our way, and they play their way - which is a similar brand - and it works for both teams."

Off the pitch, the terror attacks of the past two weeks have left a backdrop of uncertainty and tightened security over the global tournament.

Guptill confirmed New Zealand are reassured by the International Cricket Council's enhanced arrangements.

He said: "ICC have assured us that our safety is their number one priority, and they keep giving us updates daily about what's happening and what their plans are for us.

"So we feel very safe at the moment."

Back on the pitch, Williamson and England's Joe Root have each hit a hundred in their only innings so far in the tournament.

Guptill sees similarities in the way the two complement the big-hitters around them in their respective line-ups.

He added: "They can both be destructive without hitting those massively big shots - they kill teams softly.

"They know the game inside and out, and their own games. They know where there are areas to hit, where they can to certain bowlers. So it's a master class when they get going.

"If either one gets in, you know it could be a long day for whoever is in the field."

Whichever prevails on Tuesday may have a major impact on the outcome of a pivotal fixture.

For New Zealand, another mixed weather forecast is especially unwelcome - but Guptill knows they must simply concentrate on the contest.

"We can't control the weather . whatever happens tomorrow happens," he said. "We've just got to deal with it. We can't let that dictate the way we play.

"We still have to go out and do our things to be aggressive and take it to the opposition.

"If we take a step back, then we've already lost the game before stepping out there."

Source: PA

