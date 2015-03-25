New Test competition gets unanimous backing from ICC cricket committee

A Test competition is set to be introduced by the International Cricket Council as it aims to reinvigorate the longest form of the game.

The ICC has moved to safeguard the future of Test cricket with the Twenty20 format continuing to grow in popularity.

At its annual meeting in London this week, the ICC's cricket committee agreed to recommend - to the ICC's chief executives' committee - the implementation of a long-mooted Test championship while reiterating its support for cricket to apply for a place at the Olympics.

"We have had a wonderful couple of days discussing cricket issues and there are a number of highlights," said committee chairman Anil Kumble.

"The first is around the structure of international cricket and the committee unanimously recommended that context in the international game is paramount and we welcome the new structure."

The committee made a number of other recommendations, including introducing the decision review system in all T20 international matches.

It has proposed that a team should not lose a review if an lbw decision comes back as umpire's call, which if adopted would mean there would no longer be fresh reviews after 80 overs in Test cricket.

The ICC is set to follow the MCC's lead and introduce red cards for the most extreme cases of on-field breaches of discipline.

It will also bring in restrictions on bat dimensions and recommend that third umpires should call all no-balls in international matches using instant replays.

Kumble continued: "The second (highlight) is around the new laws of the game introduced by the MCC and we have adopted the majority of those including the size of bats and this will help the balance between bat and ball.

"On DRS, MIT have finished their testing of all of the tools available and their recommendations have been adopted as far as calibration is concerned.

"All in all it was a very fruitful two days."

Should the ICC's chief executives' committee approve the changes, they would come into effect on October 1.

Source: PA

