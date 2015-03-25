NatWest T20 Blast Wrap

There were three matches in the NatWest T20 Blast on Thursday evening.

Here, Press Association Sport wraps up the pick of the day's play.

GAME OF THE DAY

Middlesex's 16-run win over Kent was not only the highest-scoring match of the three played, it also featured the entertaining performances of Kent's Matt Coles, who secured a hat-trick, and Middlesex's Brendon McCullum, who hit six sixes in his 51-ball 88. The latter had also been fortunate when he was dropped by Kent captain Sam Northeast on 19.

TWEET OF THE DAY

"Well bowled @MattColes_90! Kent's third T20 hat-trick after Ryan McLaren 2007 and Wahab Riaz 2011, both v Gloucestershire" - Kent congratulate Matt Coles on his fine performance.

PLAYER OF THE DAY

Matt Coles. The Kent seamer did not deserve the defeat that was inflicted by Middlesex as he secured the first hat-trick of this summer's competition. He had James Franklin and John Simpson both caught at long-on, before bowling Tim Southee in the final over of Middlesex's 179 for 8.

BALL OF THE DAY

The key performers in Sussex's six-wicket win at Hampshire were the hosts' Tom Alsop, with the bat, and Sussex fast bowler Jofra Archer. Alsop was the only Hampshire batsman to truly impress, having combined with Lewis McManus for a partnership of 48, but Sussex's Archer edged their head-to-head when he saw the back of him for 64, having caught him at short fine leg attempting to scoop.

STAT OF THE DAY

Former New Zealand captain McCullum had only scored 36 in his previous four innings for Middlesex this summer, but secured his half-century in 30 balls and also struck nine fours against Kent.

Source: PA

