NatWest T20 Blast wrap

Chelmsford was soaked in runs as Essex and Glamorgan served up a thriller while Leicestershire are the surprise frontrunners in the north after Sunday's action in the NatWest T20 Blast.

Here, Press Association Sport wraps up the pick of the day's play.

GAME OF THE DAY

Indisputably at Chelmsford and on a pitch that could be fairly described as a bowler's graveyard, with 443 runs amassed and the boundary rope cleared a staggering 29 times. Colin Ingram and Varun Chopra both went to three figures, more on that later, and the fans in attendance were even treated to a dramatic last-ball finish. Craig Meschede needed two off the final delivery but carved Paul Walter for six over point as Glamorgan overhauled Essex's 219 for four.

TWEET OF THE DAY

"Try not to tweet about our Glamorgan team but on this occasion I'm going to. That was breathtakingly brilliant ! #Glammy" - Even Glamorgan head coach Robert Croft was taken aback by his side's win.

PLAYER OF THE DAY

Ingram is seeing it like a beachball. One week after bludgeoning 101 not out against Sussex at Arundel, the destructive left-hander flayed Essex's attack and made captain Ryan ten Doeschate pay for dropping him on 13. The former South Africa international creamed eight fours and nine sixes in his 114 from 55 balls to break the back of Glamorgan's chase, ensuring Varun Chopra's maiden T20 ton was in vain.

BALL OF THE DAY

Steven Finn showed a flash of the venom he possesses with a peach of a delivery that clattered into the dangerous Peter Trego's stumps. Sadly for Finn, it was a rare bright spot as he went at 10 an over from his allotment, with Somerset racking up 207 for nine. It was a total which was more than enough for their first win, with Middlesex falling 21 runs short.

McCULLUM MISFIRING

Buccaneering batsman Brendon McCullum has failed to provide the fireworks required of him in his early outings for Middlesex , with the New Zealander out for 10 at Uxbridge meaning he has registered only 36 runs in four innings thus far. Don't expect the former New Zealand captain, who is skippering Middlesex's T20 side, to remain dormant for long, though, his master blaster reputation has been earned.

A DAY TO REMEMBER

Matt Parkinson made waves for Lancashire on his first-class debut last year when he took five for 49 against Warwickshire. And the 20-year-old leg-spinner from Bolton also had a major impact on his limited-overs bow as he finished with three for 17 to help restrict Derbyshire to 152 for eight, a total that proved no problem for Lancashire thanks to 42 not out from Jos Buttler, who played an uncharacteristically becalmed innings to get his side over the line at Old Trafford.

FOXES RACING IN SPRINT FORMAT

Were it not for Durham being deducted points, Leicestershire would be propping up the Specsavers County Championship table after another abysmal start to the season. But they have found succour in the shortest form after racking up three wins from three as Birmingham Bears fell nine runs short of the Foxes' 147 for nine at Edgbaston. Clint McKay, fresh from his five-wicket haul on Friday, took a couple of wickets while Leicestershire were largely indebted to another overseas signing in Luke Ronchi, who blasted a quickfire 46 at the top of the innings.

Source: PA

