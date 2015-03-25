 
Natalie Sciver excelling for England at the Women's World Cup

15 July 2017 07:24

English cricket has unearthed another star in the making during the Women's World Cup after Natalie Sciver hit the headlines for her recent performances.

The all-rounder has excelled for England with both bat and ball during the tournament - even inventing a new shot along the way.

The 'Nat-meg', a unique between-the-legs shot, has stolen the limelight this week and boosted the profile of the women's game.

Sciver has been an integral member of the England squad during this World Cup, hitting two big centuries as they recovered from losing their opening match against India to reach the semi-finals.

The 24-year-old blasted 137 off 92 deliveries versus Pakistan, including 14 fours and four sixes, and followed it up with a 111-ball 129 against New Zealand.

Sciver's first real contribution with the ball then came in Saturday's rout of West Indies, which secured a last-four clash with South Africa on Tuesday, as she returned remarkable figures of three for three from four overs.

Source: PA

