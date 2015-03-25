 
Mumbai Indians claim IPL title after dramatic finish against Pune

21 May 2017 07:54

Mumbai Indians won the Indian Premier League for the third time by defending the worst first-innings total in a final against Rising Pune Supergiant .

After winning the toss and electing to bat, Mumbai could only manage 129 for eight from their 20 overs in Hyderabad.

However, their bowlers then restricted Pune to 128 for six in response, with Dan Christian run out off the final ball as he and Washington Sundar tried to scramble the three runs required to force a super over.

Mumbai never really recovered from being reduced to eight for two in the third over after Jaydev Unadkat removed both openers, the second wicket coming thanks to a superb catch off his own bowling to get rid of Lendl Simmons.

Captain Rohit Sharma helped steady the ship with 24 from 22 balls, but the most important contribution came from Krunal Pandya, who hit two of his side's five sixes in making 47 before being caught off the final ball of the innings.

Pandya looked like becoming the villain instead of the hero when he dropped Ajinkya Rahane in the fourth over after Rahul Tripathi had already been dismissed, Rahane going on to make 44 from 38 balls before being caught off the bowling of Mitchell Johnson with the score on 71.

MS Dhoni could only make 10 from 13 balls before edging behind and although captain Steve Smith reached his half-century from the fifth ball of the penultimate over - his 49-ball effort the slowest in this year's IPL - Pune could not manage the 11 they needed from Mitchell Johnson's final over.

Manoj Tiwary smashed the first ball for four but was caught off the second, with Smith then caught on the boundary from the next ball.

Pandya dropped a difficult chance to allow Christian to take two runs off the penultimate ball, but even a fumble in the outfield did not give the Australian and Sundar enough time to get back for a third off the last delivery.

Source: PA

