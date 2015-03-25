Mullaney named Nottinghamshire captain

Nottinghamshire have named all-rounder Steven Mullaney as Chris Read's successor as captain.

Read retired at the end of last season and Mullaney will now lead Notts in the County Championship and 50-over cricket, with the T20 captaincy yet to be decided.

Mullaney joined Nottinghamshire from Lancashire ahead of the 2010 campaign and was named the club's Specsavers County Championship player of the year as they won promotion from Division Two last term, hitting 620 runs and taking 25 wickets. He also helped Notts win the Royal London One-Day Cup and NatWest T20 Blast in 2017.

The Warrington-born player, who turns 31 on Sunday, hopes to lead the county to more success in all formats of the game.

"Hopefully I can live up to the expectation of being Nottinghamshire captain and can deliver more trophies," Mullaney said.

"If I can do half the job that my predecessor Chris Read has done for this club in the last 10 years, then I'll be a happy man."

Director of cricket Mick Newell said: "I'm delighted that Steven has accepted our offer to be club captain and believe he will do an excellent job.

"One of the key things for any captain is to have the respect of those players around him and he certainly has that with the performances he has produced since joining the club.

"Should Dan Christian return as one of our overseas players for T20, as we hope he will, then he will captain that side, but Steven will lead us in the other two formats."

Source: PA

