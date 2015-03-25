 
  1. Cricket
  2. County Championship

Muhammad Azharullah leaving Northamptonshire

27 September 2017 03:54

Veteran seamer Muhammad Azharullah will leave Northamptonshire at the end of the season, the county have announced.

The 33-year-old took 172 first-class wickets in 58 matches after arriving at Wantage Road in 2013.

Azharullah also made a big impact in limited-overs cricket, helping the Steelbacks win the NatWest T20 Blast in 2013 and 2016, the first of which he finished as the competition's leading wicket-taker.

Northants chief executive Ray Payne told the club's official website: "We'd like to thank Azhar for his contribution to what has been a very successful four years for the club.

"He has proved to be a great addition to the squad and has played an integral role in our achievements.

"I'd like to personally thank him for his services to the club and wish him all the best for his future endeavours."

Source: PA

Feature Borussia Dortmund v Real Madrid – story of the match

Borussia Dortmund v Real Madrid – story of the m...

???? FT: @BVB 1-3 #RealMadrid (Aubameyang 54'; @GarethBale11 18', @Cristiano 49', 79').

Feature Apoel Nicosia v Tottenham – story of the match

Apoel Nicosia v Tottenham – story of the match...

FULL-TIME: We're heading home with another three points in the @ChampionsLeague after @HKane's perfect hat-trick in Nicosia! #COYS pic.

Feature England

England's Ashes selection: Talking points...

England will name their squad for the Ashes on Wednesday - 57 days before the first ball is bowled at the Gabba.

Feature Manchester City v Shakhtar Donestsk – story of the match

Manchester City v Shakhtar Donestsk – story of t...

FT | ???? 2-0 ? #cityvfcsd

A tough contest but the Blues come out on top thanks to @debruynekev and @sterling7! GET IN!! pic.

Feature Spartak Moscow v Liverpool – story of the match

Spartak Moscow v Liverpool – story of the match...

The points are shared.

Feature Five talking points ahead of Atletico Madrid v Chelsea

Five talking points ahead of Atletico Madrid v Che...

Chelsea play at Atletico Madrid in Champions League Group C on Wednesday night.