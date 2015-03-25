Muhammad Azharullah leaving Northamptonshire

Veteran seamer Muhammad Azharullah will leave Northamptonshire at the end of the season, the county have announced.

The 33-year-old took 172 first-class wickets in 58 matches after arriving at Wantage Road in 2013.

Azharullah also made a big impact in limited-overs cricket, helping the Steelbacks win the NatWest T20 Blast in 2013 and 2016, the first of which he finished as the competition's leading wicket-taker.

Northants chief executive Ray Payne told the club's official website: "We'd like to thank Azhar for his contribution to what has been a very successful four years for the club.

"He has proved to be a great addition to the squad and has played an integral role in our achievements.

"I'd like to personally thank him for his services to the club and wish him all the best for his future endeavours."

Source: PA

