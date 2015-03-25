More Worcestershire woe at New Road as Derbyshire ease to victory

Experienced duo Billy Godleman and Wayne Madsen powered Derbyshire to a third win in four Natwest T20 Blast matches as Worcestershire suffered another home defeat.

The hosts posted a target of 187 thanks to the efforts of Joe Clarke, Ross Whiteley and Ben Cox but Derbyshire made light work of their chase to win by a seven wickets with 10 balls to spare.

Godleman and Madsen added 93 in 10 overs for the third wicket, with Godleman scoring a format-best 70 and Madsen finishing unbeaten on 58.

Worcestershire have lost their opening three Blast matches - all at New Road - and face an uphill battle to qualify for the quarter-finals.

The Rapids were put into bat under murky skies and Daryl Mitchell holed out to wide mid on in Madsen's opening over.

Clarke reeled off a series of impressive strokes, mixing power with delicate ramp and scoop shots, in making 42 off only 18 balls.

The England Lions batsman was eventually bowled by a Hardus Viljoen full-toss to leave Worcestershire 58 for two.

Madsen and Imran Tahir then slowed the run rate and Brett D'Oliveira (23) was trapped lbw by the former attempting a reverse sweep.

Tahir claimed his 199th victim in domestic T20 cricket when Mitchell Santner was caught behind but his last over cost 16 runs and the hosts regained momentum via Cox and Whiteley.

Whiteley produced typically big hitting against his former club but he had an escape on 23 when Derbyshire debutant Callum Brodrick spilled a straightforward chance at deep mid-wicket off Matt Henry.

Whiteley eventually fell in the final over after making 39 b ut Cox continued his good form in making an unbeaten 40 and John Hastings pulled and straight drove Henry's last two deliveries for six.

Derbyshire openers Godleman and Matt Critchley gave their side a fine start, adding 57 from four overs as Worcestershire skipper Joe Leach conceded 28 runs in two overs and spinner George Rhodes' one over went for 19.

Jack Shantry, who passed a fitness test on an ankle injury, had Critchley (31) caught at deep mid-wicket.

The introduction into the attack of Santner quickly paid dividends as Luis Reece was caught at long on.

But Madsen wrestled the initiative back by striking three fours in Santner's third over which cost 15 runs.

Madsen had a let-off on 36 as Leach at mid off spilled a chance off Ed Barnard. Godleman was stumped by Cox off Santner but by then only 18 were needed for victory.

Source: PA

