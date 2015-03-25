Mohammad Hafeez: Champions Trophy triumph is for all of Pakistan

Mohammad Hafeez dedicated a stunning ICC Champions Trophy success to the public of Pakistan after thrashing India at The Oval.

Fakhar Zaman hit a maiden one-day international century to set up a thrilling victory against India, who had been strong favourites to lift a second successive title.

However after being set 339 to win, India slumped to 158 all out as Hasan Ali claimed three for 19 to spark wild celebrations and an unlikely win following a poor start to the competition.

Hafeez, who made an unbeaten 57 off 37 balls, said the win was for the Pakistan public.

The former captain told Sky Sports 2: "It's a great, great team effort from where we came from because we knew after losing the first game, we were nowhere.

"And then we just showed great, great character and I am really happy because it's all for the nation of Pakistan because they've been waiting for such a long time."

He added: "We wanted to inspire the whole nation because we have been missing this for the last nine years with no cricket at home.

"I think this is something we wanted to do because the millions of people at home were waiting for this."

Source: PA

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.