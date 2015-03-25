 
  1. Cricket
  2. International

Mohammad Hafeez: Champions Trophy triumph is for all of Pakistan

18 June 2017 05:39

Mohammad Hafeez dedicated a stunning ICC Champions Trophy success to the public of Pakistan after thrashing India at The Oval.

Fakhar Zaman hit a maiden one-day international century to set up a thrilling victory against India, who had been strong favourites to lift a second successive title.

However after being set 339 to win, India slumped to 158 all out as Hasan Ali claimed three for 19 to spark wild celebrations and an unlikely win following a poor start to the competition.

Hafeez, who made an unbeaten 57 off 37 balls, said the win was for the Pakistan public.

The former captain told Sky Sports 2: "It's a great, great team effort from where we came from because we knew after losing the first game, we were nowhere.

"And then we just showed great, great character and I am really happy because it's all for the nation of Pakistan because they've been waiting for such a long time."

He added: "We wanted to inspire the whole nation because we have been missing this for the last nine years with no cricket at home.

"I think this is something we wanted to do because the millions of people at home were waiting for this."

Source: PA

Feature 5 things we learned from England

5 things we learned from England's tour of Argenti...

England became only the second team to complete a series clean sweep in Argentina despite being without no fewer than

Feature 5 things we learned from British and Irish Lions v Maori All Blacks

5 things we learned from British and Irish Lions v...

The British and Irish Lions squeezed the life out of the Maori All Blacks with a commanding 32-10 win in Rotorua on Saturday.

Feature Champions Trophy final talking points

Champions Trophy final talking points...

India and Pakistan meet in the Champions Trophy final at The Oval on Sunday.

Feature 5 potential destinations for Cristiano Ronaldo should he leave Real Madrid

5 potential destinations for Cristiano Ronaldo sho...

Cristiano Ronaldo's reported unhappiness in Spain will have some of the biggest clubs in world football on alert in a

Feature Champions Trophy final talking points

Champions Trophy final talking points...

India and Pakistan meet in the Champions Trophy final at The Oval on Sunday.

Feature 5 talking points ahead of England v Argentina

5 talking points ahead of England v Argentina...

England bring to a close their mini tour of Argentina on Saturday when they take on the Pumas in Sante Fe hoping to complete a 2-0 series triumph.