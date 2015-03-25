 
Moeen optimistic England can end Australia's unbeaten run at Gabba

21 November 2017 08:54

Moeen Ali believes England can end Australia's long unbeaten run at the Gabba by defeating their hosts there for the first time in three decades.

Seven Ashes tours have come and gone since England last Test win in Brisbane, Mike Gatting's team prevailing by seven wickets after a century from man-of-the-match Ian Botham.

That was in November 1986 and Australia have been unbeaten against any Test side at the venue since West Indies emerged victorious in 1988.

Moeen, however, claims Joe Root's men are capable of breaking the mould.

"I think there's genuine confidence we can win here," said the all-rounder.

"It's going to be tough for us. (But) records are there to be broken, and we hope we can do that."

England salvaged a morale-boosting draw in the first Test in Brisbane seven years ago, the springboard for a famous series victory under Andrew Strauss.

But they were overwhelmed on their last visit, largely by Mitchell Johnson - an occasion which Moeen witnessed at first hand, as a spectator on a day off from his tour duties with England Lions.

"Last time we didn't play so well as a team, and there was one guy who was outstanding with the ball," he said.

"I was here with the Lions last time, watching that game. It was amazing to see."

If England are to shock their hosts in Brisbane they will have to do so without Ben Stokes, still at home waiting to hear if he will be charged after a late-night fracas in Bristol eight weeks ago.

Stokes is fit again, after breaking his hand, and has been demonstrating his well-being with a series of social-media posts of his training in the Durham nets.

Moeen, who has sent a long-distance 'sledge' back to his team-mate, admits England are not expecting him to join them any time soon, and insists too the Stokes saga will not put them off their game against Australia.

He said: "I saw him bowling. I told him that's getting hit for six any day!

"We don't know what's going on, but it's not a distraction.

"There's every chance he won't be here at all. If he comes it would be a massive bonus for all of us."

Source: PA

