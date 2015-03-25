 
  1. Cricket
  2. International

Moeen Ali to captain England XI in Perth warm-up match

07 December 2017 03:54

Moeen Ali is to captain an England XI in a two-day warm-up match ahead of the third Ashes test in Perth.

The 30-year-old all-rounder is the only player in the side who took part in the second test in Adelaide to feature in the game against a Cricket Australia XI.

England are currently 2-0 down in the series after losing the day/night test by 120 runs and will be hoping to made amends when the next test starts at the WACA on December 14.

The two-day warm-up game will start on Saturday at Richardson Park in Perth.

The 12 man squad has been named by the ECB as: Moeen Ali (Worcestershire), Jake Ball (Nottinghamshire), Gary Ballance (Yorkshire), Mason Crane (Hampshire), Tom Curran (Surrey), Ben Duckett (Northamptonshire), Ben Foakes (Surrey), Keaton Jennings (Lancashire), Dan Lawrence (Essex), Jack Leach (Somerset), Liam Livingstone (Lancashire), and Mark Wood (Durham).

Source: PA

Feature 5 of the most lethal World Cup groups of death

5 of the most lethal World Cup groups of death...

The 2018 World Cup finals draw takes place in Moscow on Friday, with England hoping to avoid a so-called ‘group

Feature Leading women drivers in motor racing

Leading women drivers in motor racing...

Plans have been drawn up to stage an historic women-only motor racing championship.

Feature 5 things you may not know about Sam Simmonds

5 things you may not know about Sam Simmonds...

Uncapped Exeter back row Sam Simmonds has been included in England's training squad for their autumn opener against Argentina at

Feature The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup

The biggest names missing from the 2018 World Cup...

Alexis Sanchez and Gareth Bale headline a host of big names who will be absent from next summer’s World Cup

Feature 5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€™s win over Wales

5 things we learned from the Republic of Irelandâ€...

The Republic of Ireland edged their way into the World Cup play-off lottery after a priceless 1-0 victory in Cardiff

Feature Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football

Sir Bobby Charlton, one of football's great champi...

Few have left a greater mark on football than mesmerising midfielder and all-round gentleman Sir Bobby Charlton, who turns 80 on Wednesday.