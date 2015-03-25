Moeen Ali to captain England XI in Perth warm-up match

Moeen Ali is to captain an England XI in a two-day warm-up match ahead of the third Ashes test in Perth.

The 30-year-old all-rounder is the only player in the side who took part in the second test in Adelaide to feature in the game against a Cricket Australia XI.

England are currently 2-0 down in the series after losing the day/night test by 120 runs and will be hoping to made amends when the next test starts at the WACA on December 14.

The two-day warm-up game will start on Saturday at Richardson Park in Perth.

The 12 man squad has been named by the ECB as: Moeen Ali (Worcestershire), Jake Ball (Nottinghamshire), Gary Ballance (Yorkshire), Mason Crane (Hampshire), Tom Curran (Surrey), Ben Duckett (Northamptonshire), Ben Foakes (Surrey), Keaton Jennings (Lancashire), Dan Lawrence (Essex), Jack Leach (Somerset), Liam Livingstone (Lancashire), and Mark Wood (Durham).

Source: PA

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.