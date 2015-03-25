 
  1. Cricket
  2. International

Moeen Ali thrilled to reach double milestone as England take charge at Lord's

07 July 2017 07:24

Moeen Ali had a day to remember as he notched up 2,000 runs and 100 wickets in Tests as England assumed control against South Africa at Lord's.

The all-rounder scored 87 to help England to a first-innings total of 458 before he took two key wickets as the tourists closed the second day of the first Investec Test on 214 for five.

That made him only the seventh player from his country and second-quickest behind Tony Greig to reach the elite double benchmark. For good measure, he became the only man to round up the statistics in each column on the same day.

"I feel very grateful and pleased to have those stats," he told Sky Sports 2. "When I started, if someone would have told me I was going to have these stats, I would have bitten their hands off. It's a great feeling to do it on the same day at Lord's."

Moeen was able to produce some big turn which helped him to the key wickets of Dean Elgar and Hashim Amla.

The off-spinner admits that he had gone into his shell with the ball in his hand over the last 12 months and was keen to rectify that.

" There has been lots of ups and downs and with the ball it feels like I have been learning on the job," he added. "I am going to have bad days I know that, I am still inconsistent but today I was really happy with the way I bowled.

"I was trying to give it really good revs and look to take wickets, something that I used to do when I first started. I have tried to bowl a little bit safe in the last year or so but today was the first day where I had that attacking mindset."

On his form with the bat, he added: "I just go out and play my natural game and I don't think about the scoreboard too much I just react to the ba ll.

"I prep hard and I don't really think about it too much. I was a little bit disappointed but I would have taken 87 at the start."

Source: PA

Feature The top-scoring England Test skippers on debut

The top-scoring England Test skippers on debut...

New England Test captain Joe Root made a superb 190 to mark his first innings as skipper against South

Feature Winning at Eden Park - the last five teams to do it

Winning at Eden Park - the last five teams to do i...

The British and Irish Lions face New Zealand in Auckland this Saturday in the crucial third and final Test of the 2017 tour of New Zealand.

Feature 5 talking points ahead of third Lions Test in New Zealand

5 talking points ahead of third Lions Test in New ...

The British and Irish Lions must win Saturday's third Test in Auckland to claim a first series victory over world champions New Zealand since 1971.

Feature New Zealand v British and Irish Lions - key battles

New Zealand v British and Irish Lions - key battle...

Saturday's third Test match between New Zealand and the British and Irish Lions will feature a number of fascinating and

Feature County Championship wrap

County Championship wrap...

The latest round of Specsavers County Championship fixtures drew to a close on Thursday, with neither Hampshire nor Yorkshire getting

Feature 5 things you might not know about Andy Murray

5 things you might not know about Andy Murray's Wi...

Andy Murray will take on flashy Italian Fabio Fognini in the third round of Wimbledon on Friday.