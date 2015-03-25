Moeen Ali joins select group of England hat-trick takers

Moeen Ali claimed the 14th hat-trick by an England player in Test cricket as the hosts beat South Africa by 239 runs at The Oval.

Here Press Association Sport looks back on those occasions when an England bowler ripped through the opposition line-up by taking three wickets in as many balls.

BILLY BATES (v Australia, 1883)

Yorkshire off-spinner Bates claimed the first hat-trick by an Englishman en route to figures of seven for 28 as Australia were thrashed by an innings. However, Bates' playing career ended suddenly four years later when a ball hit him in the eye during a net session.

JOHNNY BRIGGS (v Australia, 1892)

Like Moeen, Briggs wrapped up the innings by taking the last three wickets in as many balls, although the left-arm spinner's efforts could not prevent Australia winning the Sydney Test by 72 runs. Briggs died in 1902 aged 39 after an epileptic seizure.

GEORGE LOHMANN (v South Africa, 1896)

Surrey seamer Lohmann took 112 Test wickets at an average of just 10.75, although none arrived quicker than those taken in the second innings against the Proteas at Port Elizabeth. Lohmann finished with match figures of 15 for 45 but died just five years later of tuberculosis.

JACK HEARNE (v Australia, 1899)

Hearne dismissed the notable Australia trio Clem Hill, Syd Gregory and Monty Noble with successive deliveries at Headingley to claim the first hat-trick on English soil. However, England were unable to force a series-levelling victory in the game as the match was drawn, with Australia retaining the Ashes.

MAURICE ALLOM (v New Zealand, 1930)

Allom was making his Test debut in Christchurch and achieved his hat-trick in only his eighth over. The Surrey seamer had already bowled Stewart Dempster with the second ball of the over before sending Tom Lowry, Ken James and Ted Badcock back to the pavilion with the fourth, fifth and sixth deliveries. England went on to win by eight wickets.

TOM GODDARD (v South Africa, 1938)

Off-spinner Goddard took six hat-tricks in his career, the most notable coming in Johannesburg on Boxing Day. South Africa salvaged a draw, but England won the series 1-0 after the famous timeless Test in Durban - where the tourists had to leave after nine days play to catch their boat home.

PETER LOADER (v West Indies, 1957)

Surrey quick Loader secured England's first post-war hat-trick at Headingley, bowling John Goddard and having Sonny Ramadhin caught by Fred Trueman. Roy Gilchrist then had his stumps rearranged as Loader took six for 36 to help England win by an innings and five runs.

DOMINIC CORK (v West Indies, 1995)

Cork sent the Old Trafford crowd into raptures as he induced Richie Richardson into playing on before pinning Junior Murray lbw. Carl Hooper then missed a straight one and was given leg-before and England went on to secure a series-levelling victory.

DARREN GOUGH (v Australia, 1999)

England needed victory in the fifth Test at Sydney to draw the series and Gough gave them a chance by having Ian Healy caught behind, bowling Stuart MacGill with an inswinging yorker and then bowling Colin Miller with another full delivery. However, MacGill had the last laugh as he took seven for 50 in the fourth innings to secure a 96-run win for Australia.

MATTHEW HOGGARD (v West Indies, 2004)

England's 2004 tour of the West Indies is primarily remembered for Steve Harmison's remarkable spell of seven for 12 and Brian Lara's unbeaten 400. In between those feats Hoggard registered a hat-trick in Barbados, having Ramnaresh Sarwan caught at point, Shivnarine Chanderpaul trapped lbw and Ryan Hinds held at second slip.

RYAN SIDEBOTTOM (v New Zealand, 2008)

England lost the first Test in Hamilton, but Sidebottom eventually helped them bounce back and win the series with 24 wickets. Three of those came in as many deliveries in the opener, as the left-hander had Stephen Fleming and Mathew Sinclair brilliantly held by Alastair Cook before trapping Jacob Oram lbw.

STUART BROAD (v India, 2011)

The only Englishman with two Test hat-tricks. Broad had MS Dhoni caught at second slip, Harbhajan Singh given lbw despite an inside edge and bowling Praveen Kumar. The spell swung the second Test at Trent Bridge in England's favour and they went on to complete a 4-0 series whitewash.

STUART BROAD (v Sri Lanka, 2014)

Broad repeated the feat three years later, snaffling Kumar Sangakkara with the last ball of one over before having Dinesh Chandimal caught at slip with his first ball of the next. Shaminda Eranga nicked the next delivery, although Broad did not realise he had taken a hat-trick - nor did the crowd - until an announcement was made by the Headingley announcer .

MOEEN ALI (v South Africa, 2017)

Moeen ended Dean Elgar's stubborn resistance, as Ben Stokes caught the opener at slip for 136, before dismissing Kagiso Rabada in identical fashion and having Morne Morkel given lbw after a review to complete the first Test hat-trick at the Oval in the venue's 100th Test. It also gave England a 2-1 series lead.

Source: PA

