Moeen Ali helps England take control against West Indies

Moeen Ali's latest match-changing contribution helped England set a mountainous target as a pulsating second Test threatened to slip through the West Indies' fingers on day four at Headingley.

The tourists have had their noses in front for the majority of the match but fell foul of England's deep batting reserves as Joe Root, Dawid Malan, Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes and Moeen all followed Mark Stoneman past 50 in a collective show of strength which saw them surpass their wildest dreams to declare 321 ahead on 490 for eight.

Moeen's 93-ball 84 was the largest and the most bruising of those knocks, though Sundaram Ravi's contentious no-ball shout spared him on 32 and the West Indies added another shocking drop to their collection when Malan had the same score.

England skipper Root's sporty declaration allowed his bowlers six overs before stumps but Kieran Powell and Kraigg Brathwaite held on for stumps at five without loss.

The Windies may wonder how they found themselves in this position having led by 169 after two innings, but spilled catches have cost them more than 200 runs and therein lies the answer.

Cricket's most repeated clichÃ© - that of the 'big first hour' - was well-rehearsed on the third evening but it was only at the very end of that period that either side made their move.

England had added 41 to their overnight 171 for three, mostly off Root's bat as he ticked off yet another half-century, when Shannon Gabriel squeezed the England captain for room. A cramped cut flew straight to Shai Hope in the gully, where he juggled but eventually held on. Root's 72 was another example of his consistency - having passed 50 13 times in the past 12 Tests - but also the 19th time he has failed to convert.

Jason Holder took the next over and should have ended Malan's stay with his third ball, a wide one which drew an airy stroke and a clear edge. But the entire West Indies endeavour has been compromised by their flaky fielding and, true to form, Shane Dowrich leapt in front of first slip, distracting Powell, who grassed his second of the match.

It was a gut-punch for the cause and, while Malan only tip-toed from 32 to 40 by lunch, new man Stokes added 29 at the other end.

Holder had withheld the new ball until after the break, allowing Kemar Roach and Gabriel to recharge their batteries, and he was surely banking on a potent start to the afternoon's play.

Instead they butted up against Malan's uncomfortable but unyielding defence and an increasingly well-judged effort from day one centurion Stokes.

Malan (61) crept tentatively to a second half-century in as many Tests, while an accelerating Stokes followed closely with an imperious back-foot drive off Gabriel that reeked of authority.

Stokes reached the landmark 70 balls quicker than Malan and with twice as many boundaries, but both men's runs were vital.

Their stand added 91 to the score before a drinks break snapped Stokes' concentration and he hoisted Chase to Brathwaite at long-off for 58.

At that point England's lead was still a fragile 134 and Chase forced the situation, adding two more wickets in short order.

Malan's vigil ended curiously, missing one that straightened off the pitch, but Jonny Bairstow topped that by butchering a reverse sweep and somehow ushering the ball into his own stumps.

The match was now very much alive. Yet England's potential game-changers run deep, with Moeen and Woakes an unusually talented eighth-wicket pair.

Moeen managed four boundaries before tea but it was not until the start of the final session that the he grabbed control.

It began with a gift, Brathwaite lobbing a full-toss first up and seeing it rightfully cracked through the covers, and continued through controversy as Ravi called Chase for the tightest of no-balls to strike off Moeen's nick.

The West Indies may not have realised how tough it was on them, with replays reserved for those watching on TV, but were made to pay as Moeen leaned into some fine drives to make a 54-ball half-century.

With Woakes timing things nicely the partnership, the lead and chances of a home win increased at pace.

Chase admitted defeat in his battle with Moeen, who peppered the ropes with glee until Devendra Bishoo persuaded him to hole out 16 shy of 100.

Woakes' 61no, in his first Test of the year, made him the sixth batsman to raise his bat in the innings before Root waved him in pursuing a late breakthrough which did not come, despite Moeen's big lbw shout against Brathwaite from the last ball of the day.

Source: PA

