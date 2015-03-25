Moeen Ali happy to be in the ensemble but putting in a lead performance

By the time Moeen Ali's hat-trick wrapped up a feelgood victory at the Kia Oval on Monday it was hard to tell who the all-rounder had more conclusively left in a spin, South Africa's last three batsmen or the England management.

Just two games ago head coach Trevor Bayliss had cheerily described Moeen as "a batter who bowls a bit" and in Joe Root's first two games as captain he threw the ball to Liam Dawson - since dropped and possibly not to be seen again - before Moeen.

In his final Test of 2016 he scored 146 and 44 against India in Chennai and was rewarded by dropping down three places in the batting order at the next time of asking. This week, recast as first-choice spinner in a field of one, he was down to number eight.

It continues a dizzying journey up and down the order, which has seen him open the batting alongside Alastair Cook in the United Arab Emirates and, on three occasions, feeding on scraps at number nine.

He would be forgiven for a touch of motion sickness, unable to put down roots in any one position or be fully confident in his directions with ball in hand, but that is not Moeen's style.

In musical parlance, he is an arch accompaniest - an occasional virtuoso who is happy to operate out of the spotlight, in permanent service to the England song.

When he brought up the landmark double of 2000 runs and 100 wickets in the first Test of the series it provided a rare chance for pundits and peers to match his record against the very best. The comparison did nothing but elevate Moeen.

Among Englishmen only the great Tony Greig did so more quickly, in 37 Tests to Moeen's 38.

Yet Moeen means more to English cricket than his five Test centuries, his three five-wicket hauls or even Monday's hat-trick.

He is also one of the most high-profile British Muslims involved in elite sport. Anyone who has had to lean forward to pick up his slow, considered whisper in press conferences or turned up the television to make out his pitch-side interviews would chuckle at the notion of Moeen as a 'spokesman' but it is a role he is often asked to fill.

As recently as this summer's Champions Trophy he was asked to discuss, explain and offer basic nutritional background on his decision to observe Ramadan's fasting requirements while contesting a global one-day tournament. Few of his contemporaries have to consider balancing the calling of cricketer with that of educator.

It does not stop there. Look at YouTube and, alongside videos of him cleaning up opposition batsmen and showing off his elegant cover drives is a Islamic Relief UK campaign clip featuring a plaintive Moeen calling for an end to hostilities in Syria.

"It starts with us challenging our MPs to speak up and take action," he intones. "We need to stand together with Syria."

Three years ago he was pictured wearing wristbands inscribed with the mottos "Save Gaza" and "Free Palestine" generating the kind of political debate which is hardly par for the course at a Test in Hampshire.

As just the 13th Englishman to take a Test hat-trick - and the first to do so having been publicly identified as a part-time bowler in the preceding days - he has guaranteed himself a lasting legacy. With his growing achievements on the field, coupled with the role-model status he wears both responsibly and lightly off it, it is the least he deserves.

Source: PA

