Moeen Ali: England must continue their ruthless streak

Moeen Ali wants England to continue showing their ruthless side by finishing off the West Indies on the final day of a high-class Headingley Test.

Moeen's 84 was the biggest of six half-centuries as the hosts declared on 490 for eight to wrest full control for the first time in the second match of the Investec Series.

The Windies looked on in dismay as a 169-run first-innings lead disappeared, then watched as Moeen led England's endless batting reserves to set them a foreboding chase of 322 in a one-sided evening session.

They cleared just five of those in a nervy but wicketless six-over stint before stumps and Moeen admits England went all out to extinguish the battling spirit their opponents had showed after last week's innings rout at Edgbaston.

"We expected them to show some fight. When you lose the way they did it's quite embarrassing as a team and it drives you," he said.

"When teams have that they can be very dangerous. But we felt like their heads went down pretty quickly after tea.

"We were trying to go up five runs at a time and keep going, keep burying them almost, make them suffer by keeping out in the field.

"Their bowlers were getting tired, there wasn't much going on and they were a bit down I guess.

"It's always nice when you feel you've contributed to the position we're in. There's good spin and bounce out there so hopefully I can contribute with the ball as well."

Chris Woakes, who finished unbeaten on 61 in his first Test knock of the year, welcomed captain Joe Root's decision to send the Windies in late on and is ready to push for the series-clinching result.

"It was an attacking declaration," he said. "With the first-innings deficit we were very much behind the eight ball and we're delighted to have the opportunity to go out and potentially win a Test match.

"We do realise it's still a half-decent pitch but fingers crossed it does deteriorate.

"If we bowl well and stay patient we can get the Test win over the line."

James Anderson will have a chance to steal the spotlight, as he begins day five on 497 wickets and seeks to become just the sixth man in Test cricket's 500 club.

West Indies bowling coach Roddy Estwick was left to fight his side's corner after play and he rolled back the clock to a famous win at Lord's 33 years ago to talk up their chances.

"I like looking back down memory lane sometimes. I remember in 1984 we were set 300-odd and Gordon Greenidge got 200, and we won that Test match," Estwick said.

"After the Birmingham Test match where everybody was saying we were the worst team that ever arrived on these shores, we've scrapped with England, we've battled them and we've taken it into a fifth day with a chance of winning.

"We're still looking to win this Test match, we've got nothing to lose."

Source: PA

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.