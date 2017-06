India and Pakistan observed a minute's silence for the victims of the London terror attack ahead of their hotly anticipated Champions Trophy clash.

A cacophonous Edgbaston, teeming with fans of both sides, fell quiet as the players stood shoulder to shoulder in the middle before a match expected to draw a global audience of a billion.

Pakistan won the toss and opted to bowl, having included 18-year-old leg-spinner Shadab Khan, with India leaving out Ravi Ashwin and Mohammad Shami.

Source: PA

