 
  1. Cricket
  2. International

Miller smashes century record as South Africa sweep Bangladesh

30 October 2017 02:54

David Miller struck a record-breaking century as South Africa beat Bangladesh by 83 runs in the second Twenty20 international in Potchefstroom.

Miller registered the fastest ton in T20 international history, with the 28-year-old - who was dropped while still on zero - reaching 100 off 35 balls. The previous record was 45 by compatriot Richard Levi against New Zealand in 2012.

He ended up on 101 not out off 36 deliveries, with seven fours and nine sixes, as the hosts posted 224 for four after being inserted, Hashim Amla having also made a considerable contribution of 85.

Bangladesh's reply saw Soumya Sarkar top-score with 44 before the tourists were bowled out for 141, JP Duminy and Robbie Frylinck taking two wickets apiece.

It gave South Africa a 2-0 victory in the T20 series and meant they completed a clean sweep against their opponents, adding to their two Test and three one-day international triumphs over the past few weeks.

Source: PA

