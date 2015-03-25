 
Mike Brearley worried for Test cricket's future

30 July 2017 10:53

Former England captain Mike Brearley believes Test cricket could "die" in countries such as Pakistan, New Zealand and South Africa due to dwindling crowds.

Brearley, who recently stepped down from his role as chairman of the MCC World Cricket Committee, claims Test cricket is facing a looming crisis due to the popularity of the limited-overs game.

"If Test cricket declines further in places like Pakistan, and I don't mean they're declining as a team, they're doing very well, but in countries like Pakistan, New Zealand, South Africa, West Indies, where there are no crowds, then it will die in those countries," Brearley told BBC's Sportsweek.

"We made some of those statements at the end of our meeting two or three weeks ago in London and actually I've heard nothing from them (the game's authorities).

"I hope, nevertheless, that these things infiltrate under the surface. There's a lot of good effort and good thinking in the ICC, but I think they've got to grasp, get hold of Test cricket by the scruff of the neck and put all the effort into promoting and marketing it, like they already do with marketing and promoting T20 cricket."

Brearley said Test cricket has suffered due to the rise of Twenty20 leagues in all the leading Test-playing nations.

"There is a looming crisis for Test cricket. It's already there to some extent," he said.

"But it's likely to get worse unless something is done about it and the looming crisis has two facets.

"One is that there is a conflict or tension between 20-over and 50-over cricket on the one side and five-day cricket on the other.

"Secondly, there's a tension between domestic leagues, like the Indian Premier League and also now the South African League and the Big Bash in Australia, the T20 competition that's going to start in England, and so on.

"There's a tremendous conflict of time and money to attract players away from Test cricket, especially if they're near the end of their careers and have had a very long run in Test cricket, like Brendon McCullum or AB de Villiers."

South African de Villiers has opted to take time out from Test cricket and is playing no part in the current Test series between his country and England.

"You can see the appeal to them of playing less, of earning more and of not going through the slog of overseas tours when you've played a hundred Tests," Brearley added.

"It's difficult to say what can be done, but my hunch would be that you have to really make an effort to promote Test cricket.

"You have to make it so that every game has context, you have to have a Test championship, which could be a celebration of Test cricket every two years say with semi-finals and finals.

"You have to ensure that the countries that pay their Test players the least get some extra help in the split of money from the game in order to pay their Test players more so that the contrast between, let's say the IPL, and Test cricket is not so sharp."

