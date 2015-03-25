Middlesex on the brink of relegation from Division One after heavy defeat

Somerset thrashed Middlesex by 231 runs at Taunton to guarantee their Specsavers County Championship Division One survival and leave the visitors facing a nervous wait.

The hosts' haul of 20 points from the match saw them leapfrog Middlesex, who took just three.

Last year's champions therefore needed already-relegated Warwickshire to beat Hampshire at Edgbaston in order to avoid dropping into the second tier.

At lunch Hampshire had reached 64 for one, with another 195 needed for victory - although a draw would be enough for the south coast side to survive.

Somerset spinner Jack Leach finished with five for 57, moving past 50 championship wickets for the season in the process, as Middlesex were bowled out for 113 on the final day.

Resuming on 40 for three and chasing a highly improbable 345 for victory, Middlesex were rattled out before lunch as Roelof van der Merwe weighed in with four for 22.

Nottinghamshire looked increasingly likely to join Worcestershire in being promoted from Division Two, with the start of the final day of their game with Sussex delayed until 1pm.

Notts need only a draw to deny Northamptonshire any chance of overtaking them, and with Sussex set to begin their second innings 88 runs ahead it looked unlikely that enough time remained for a result to be forced by either side.

Source: PA

