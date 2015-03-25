Mickey Arthur positive about Pakistan's chances in Champions Trophy final

Pakistan have already "closed the chapter" on their trouncing by India in the group stages of the Champions Trophy and intend to prove the point in the final.

Straight-talking coach Mickey Arthur has previously described Pakistan's performance in their 124-run defeat to their neighbours and great rivals at Edgbaston two weeks ago as "terrible" and "shambolic".

On the eve of Sunday's high-profile rematch he also said the Birmingham encounter was an "aberration", entirely uncharacteristic these days of a team who often glory in their reputation for unpredictability.

Pakistan recovered their composure to record back-to-back victories in Cardiff, the first over Sri Lanka taking them through to the semi-final stage and the second knocking England out of their own tournament three days ago.

Arthur is confident that, with key seamer Mohammad Amir fit to come straight back into the team after the back spasm which ruled him out on Wednesday, Pakistan can consign their Birmingham misadventure to history.

"The India game was an aberration," he said.

"What we've produced after that doesn't come as any surprise, because that's how we trained, and that's what we worked at.

"It was very disappointing to see that go wrong in the Indian game, but . we've closed the chapter on that.

"That was an aberration. We're now moving forward."

With Amir back in harness, Pakistan will focus on their seam-bowling strength and try to expose an India middle order which has barely been needed while those further up the list have been piling up runs at an average of almost 100 per wicket throughout.

"Our strength has been the fact that we've been able to take wickets, and we've been able to take wickets consistently through the middle periods," he added.

"If we can get amongst them with the new ball, we can expose the middle order that hasn't batted much in this competition - so that's pretty much our aim and focus."

Pakistan's surge to the final has surprised many, but not their coach.

"I don't think we've exceeded expectations at all," he said.

"We had the mantra 'we want to get to London'. Well, we got to London - we want to go one step further now.

"The way the players dragged themselves off the canvas after the beating at Edgbaston was amazing . they've been really special."

Victory over India will be a huge prize for Arthur's charges in a sell-out match set to attract one of sport's biggest-ever global broadcast audiences.

"I just know it'll mean a massive amount to them," he said.

"There's a hell of a good vibe in that dressing room.

"Let's hope we can put our 'A' game again together tomorrow - because if we can, and I said it before the England game, we can beat anybody."

Source: PA

