Mickey Arthur: Pakistan affected by size of occasion but team will bounce back

Mickey Arthur diagnosed an acute case of stage fright after his Pakistan side crumbled to a humiliating defeat against fierce rivals India in the Champions Trophy.

The all-Asian clash is one of the most fiercely contested battles in sport and their meetings in global tournaments are estimated to reach up to a billion viewers worldwide, not to mention the 24,000 fans who brought a carnival atmosphere to Edgbaston.

Arthur had tried on the eve of the match to pass it off as just another game but, after seeing Pakistan slump to a 124-run defeat, with major fault-lines in their batting, bowling and fielding, he accepted the moment was too big for them.

"Was it the size of the occasion? Possibly.I think very definitely," said the Pakistan coach.

"To have a performance as tentative as that right from the start is a worry. The only thing I can think is the magnitude of the situation got to them. It's the simplicity of those things that are worrying me at the moment and our understanding of when to do certain things. That was disappointing but we'll bounce back from it.

"We'll have a good, hard chat tonight and when we leave the dressing room tonight it will all be done . It will never take Pakistan cricket backwards. In fact something like this could take it forwards, for the simple reason that a lot of questions get answered.

"It's up to me and my coaching staff to find out why we didn't execute. We'll go back to the drawing board and we'll hopefully come back a lot stronger."

Despite a shoddy showing in the field, where Pakistan continue to live down to low expectations, India only really pulled away in the closing stages of the first innings.

They added 117 in the last 10 overs and an incredible 72 in the last 24 balls as Virat Kohli delighted the Indian support with a dynamic 81 not out.

Yuvraj Singh, who plundered 53 off 32 balls, was his chief foil and from the moment they reached 319 for three in 48 overs - two having been lost to rain - only one result seemed possible.

Under scoreboard pressure and with their target revised to 289 in 41 overs on Duckworth/Lewis, Pakistan never came close. Their reply was an unedifying mix of loose shots and dwindling heart and closed at 164 for nine, Wahab Riaz unable to bat after suffering an injury while bowling.

Kohli is at ease with the spotlight when he is in the middle, and any team that wants to get their hands on the Champions Trophy will need to find a way through him.

But he has able support throughout the XI, not least the vastly experienced Yuvraj, who was outscored by three of his own team-mates but successfully shifted the tone with his fearless knock.

"Yuvi's innings, I think, was the game-changing innings," said Kohli.

"I felt like a club batsman while playing alongside Yuvi, the way he was hitting the ball. He took all the pressure off me and played the way only he can. When he got out I took over but I think his innings was the difference."

In the end, though, the sides were separated not just by quality but by mentality. Where Pakistan were cowed by the occasion, India met it head on.

"The way we played and the confidence we showed was very pleasing, the guys were raring to go and willing to take up the pressure," said Kohli.

"From a team point of view this was a massive win for us at the start of a big tournament."

Source: PA

