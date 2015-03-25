Michael Vaughan hits out at 'stupid' England players who 'act like students'

Michael Vaughan is aghast at the 'stupidity' of England's late-night drinkers and believes senior players have serious questions to answer about the Ashes tourists' troubles.

Vaughan insists too that the next one who causes off-the-field controversy, in a series England trail 2-0 and are in danger of losing in the next week, should be sent home.

The former Ashes-winning captain was speaking after Ben Duckett was handed a maximum fine, banned from playing for the remainder of England Lions' trip here and issued with a final written warning for pouring beer over all-time national leading wicket-taker James Anderson.

Vaughan is incredulous that, on their first night back in Perth and after the Ashes squad's curfew was lifted, 10 of them joined Lions colleagues in the very same bar which was the scene of Jonny Bairstow's 'headbutt' greeting for Australia opener Cameron Bancroft.

The presence of Anderson and other experienced players also perplexes him.

"To think you've gone back to the same bar where the Bairstow incident happened, the first night you're back in town, it's just stupid," said BT Sport Ashes pundit Vaughan.

"You can't fathom the mentality of a group of people who suddenly say 'Right, we're going out, we've found a venue, and you know what, we're going back the Avenue bar'."

He is astounded at the naivety of England's recreational behaviour.

"You have one or two bad eggs and let's be honest, they act like students when they go out, big trays of shots," he said.

"Pour a drink over anyone's head if you want, but you're playing for England on Saturday, where is [Duckett's] mentality at to want to be out that late?

"We don't think he's a legend - he's just an ordinary, decent player - where is his mind-set to think that's right?"

Vaughan queries the actions of much more experienced players too.

"I would question the senior boys who were in that bar that night," he added.

"They are the role models of the team, the Lions, that all those young players should be looking up to."

He advocates one appropriate response for further transgressions.

"How can [England and Wales Cricket Board director] Andrew Strauss or [captain] Joe Root stop someone being an idiot?" he said.

"It's got to the stage that every single England cricketer needs to be sat in a room and (told) if you bring any bad PR on the team you just get sent home.

"I agree with [coach] Trevor Bayliss. If he feels he's got to get rid of a few people, that's what he's got to do.

"I've never agreed with curfews, it's not the right thing, because you want people to act like human beings."

Vaughan concedes his own team of a decade ago "drank too much" too and left him feeling "embarrassed" - especially after the Andrew Flintoff 'Fredalo' incident which was the low point of a failed 2007 World Cup campaign.

Ten years on, he cannot understand why England are still so carefree following September's late-night fracas outside a Bristol nightclub which resulted in Ben Stokes' absence on this tour

"I hope the team are quite embarrassed about what's being written about them," he said. "They are so much under the spotlight, because of the Bristol incident.

"That concerns me, that the team haven't been scared enough. They should be absolutely petrified so scared that they just don't [go out drinking].

"They're not respecting themselves - if I was them, that would hurt me (most)."

Vaughan has little doubt Duckett was not the only one whose common sense deserted him this week.

"There'll be a group of them that were probably doing similar things," he said.

"That's what they do when they go out - they take their tops of and swing them round their heads . England cricketers!"

He has little time either for the "excuse" that social media puts players in an impossible position.

"It winds me up when I hear this social media is the problem," Vaughan said.

"Social media didn't pour a drink over someone's head; social media didn't punch someone in the street in Bristol; social media didn't introduce himself with a head-butt.

"Social media didn't release what happened on Thursday night. It's an easy excuse.

"The perception of this England side is that they drink and party too much. There's only one way to deal with it - don't do it.

"They're going to have to spend a long time now as a team trying to earn (back) the trust of the supporters."

