MCC members set to vote against building residential flats at Lord's

The MCC, owner of Lord's, is set to reject a potentially lucrative plan to build residential flats at the 'home of cricket'.

A consultation conducted by the MCC Committee has found a large majority of members have concerns about the proposed scheme, involving a private contractor, which would see two 10-storey blocks built at the Nursery End.

As a result, the committee has recommended an alternative plan for the Compton and Edrich stands to be redeveloped be voted for at a special general meeting in September.

MCC chairman Gerald Corbett said: "All members have been consulted. Many have spoken. The committee has decided. The club will now vote and we will then move on."

Source: PA

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.