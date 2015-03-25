MCC fears 'looming potential crisis' over Test cricket future and Ashes series

MCC fears a "looming potential crisis" over the future of Test cricket and, in the shorter term, the feasibility of next winter's Ashes series while the stand-off continues between Australia's players and their employers.

Chairman Mike Brearley acknowledged pressing concerns over next winter's high-profile series Down Under as he reported back from a two-day meeting of the MCC's world cricket committee at Lord's.

MCC is, meanwhile, advocating an overhaul of the sport's global finances to help safeguard the future of Test and other international fixtures from the "squeeze" exerted by ever-expanding Twenty20 leagues.

Brearley's fellow former international captain Brendon McCullum identified AB de Villiers' absence from Tests for the past 18 months as "another red flag" warning.

The committee has therefore suggested a rethink of the distribution model agreed just last month by the International Cricket Council, in which the Indian board will continue to receive by far the largest financial share based on the revenue it helps to create.

The MCC senses a more equitable system for player remuneration will ensure greater incentive to prize Test caps ahead of lucrative Twenty20 franchise-league contracts.

The inauguration of a Test championship, an ambition of the ICC, may also play a key role and should be encouraged according to the world committee.

Brearley said: "We are asking people to have a bit of a change of heart.

"We can't really see how you have long-term security for international cricket unless something along these lines happens."

The most resistance to MCC's suggestions may well come from India.

Brearley added: "It's not directed at the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) in a hostile way; it's just a matter 'can they see the principles we are arguing for'?

"I think the mood of the committee was that there was, if not a crisis, then a looming potential crisis. This crisis needs to be noticed and taken seriously ."

He believes an appropriate window in the calendar will be necessary to allow a Test championship to thrive.

"The ICC have set aside a two-year period (for a Test championship), and the hope is games have more context and the possibility at least for the top four or five to be playing in a final the next year.

"We think this would encourage interest among players, spectators and broadcasters."

McCullum retired from Test cricket last year at the age of 34, but is still active in Twenty20 leagues.

South Africa's De Villiers may be about to call time on his Test career too, and the New Zealander said: "That's probably another red flag.

"We just felt that the development of these T20 leagues around the world (has) put a lot of pressure on players in particular to make decisions.

"We felt it was important we supported the ICC in looking at trying to ensure the long-term sustainability of Test cricket.

"There's probably plenty of money to go around. It's a matter of making sure it goes in the right places.

"We don't see T20 leagues as the devil by any stretch of imagination, but it's just how you have Test cricket (as) the pinnacle of the game and operate at the same time."

The pay dispute between Australia's best players and their employers is the source of immediate consternation.

A deadline for agreement between Cricket Australia and the players' union passed last week, and Brearley notes even the Ashes may feel the consequence of a stand-off which currently means Steve Smith's team is out of contract.

Brearley said: "We heard from (former Australia Test wicketkeeper and selector) Rodney Marsh that it seemed both sides were very intransigent and not getting close together.

"We think it's a pretty serious thing. It could stop tours they are undertaking and series they are playing, including even the Ashes."

