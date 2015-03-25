Matt Prior hits back at Nathan Lyon over 'scared' claim

Former England wicket-keeper Matt Prior has launched a staunch defence of himself in the wake of criticism from Australia spinner Nathan Lyon.

Lyon tried to stoke the fires ahead of this week's first Ashes Test in Brisbane, claiming that during Australia's 5-0 whitewash of England in 2013/14, Prior was so "scared" he wanted to fly home early.

Prior issued an immediate rebuttal to the comments on Monday, saying they were "blatantly untrue" and followed that up with more on Tuesday.

The 35-year-old, who played 79 Tests before retiring from professional cricket in 2015 due to injury, wrote on Twitter: "Last time someone spouted a whole load of BS about me I stayed quiet, not this time.

"To be clear I may have been playing badly fair enough but there was no way I was getting on a plane home. You've embarrassed yourself Nathan Lyon & this game has a funny way of biting back."

Prior was a key part of the England side which drubbed Australia 3-1 Down Under in 2010/11.

Lyon has spoken of wanting to end the careers of some of the England players by winning this series, but Prior has warned him to be careful what he wishes for.

"I sincerely hope you're not part of a losing @cricketaus team on home soil Nathan Lyon," he added.

"I still remember being sat on the outfield at the SCG after winning 3-1 while your press & fans were tearing into the Oz players. You want to end careers? Just make sure it's not yours that ends."

Source: PA

