Mat Pillans extends loan spell at Leicestershire

21 July 2017 07:08

Surrey fast bowler Mat Pillans will spend another month on loan at Leicestershire after an impressive start to life at Grace Road.

The 25-year-old will be available for the duration of the NatWest T20 Blast group stage as well as Leicestershire's Specsavers County Championship match against Durham.

Pillans has helped the Foxes to four wins out of four in the Blast and taken nine wickets in two championship matches, in addition to a half-century.

Leicestershire head coach Pierre de Bruyn said: "Mathew has been a great addition for us. He has been very consistent with both bat and ball in both forms of cricket.

"I am delighted that Mathew is staying with us for a busy and exciting part of the season.

"We'd like to again thank Surrey for their help in allowing us to extend the loan agreement."

Source: PA

