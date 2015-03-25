Mason Crane feels 'very lucky and privileged' to land England Test call

Mason Crane is still coming to terms with his "whirlwind" year after being called up to the England Test squad.

Leg-spinner Crane has been included in the Test set-up for the first time after making his international bow against South Africa in a T20 earlier this summer.

The 20-year-old started the year by becoming the first overseas player to play in the Sheffield Shield for New South Wales since 1984, before impressing for Hampshire across all three formats.

But Crane is still scratching his head at how he has gone from teenage sensation to full international.

"To be honest I didn't think I would be called up this summer," Crane said. "You see it written about and you dream in your head that maybe you could do but I thought probably not this year.

"I have been very lucky. It has very much felt like it has come quickly.

"Since I was in Australia it has all felt like a bit of a whirlwind, that was an amazing experience, and since I have been back it has been the same.

"I am very lucky and privileged to be here now. When you start playing cricket you want to play for England and then play Test cricket for England.

"It is an amazing feeling to get called up and hopefully I put in some hard work now and I'll get a game.

"Test cricket is the pinnacle and it is about getting my head down now and hopefully being in the side."

Crane has already been given "the talk" by Hampshire team-mate Liam Dawson, who played in two Tests this summer, since his selection.

Fellow spinner Dawson paired up with Crane to celebrate the call-up by helping Hampshire beat Glamorgan by eight wickets in the Natwest T20 Blast on Thursday night - with the duo taking shared figures of five for 36 from their combined eight overs.

"'Daws' was one of the first people to tell me," Crane said. "He's a great guy to be around. It is great to pick his brains sometimes."

Crane has also revealed the moment he was told his England Test squad dream was becoming a reality.

Crane said: "I was just in my house chilling when I got the phone call. My housemates were away playing for the second XI so I was all on my own.

"I called Mum first, then my dad, before letting everyone else know before trying to concentrating on the game. Maybe I will sit down and have a couple of quiet ones."

