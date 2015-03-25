Mashrafe Mortaza: Bangladesh making steps in right direction

Skipper Mashrafe Mortaza feels Bangladesh are heading in the right direction, even if they miss out on the semi-finals of the Champions Trophy.

Bangladesh gave themselves a chance of making the last four of the competition with an extraordinary five-wicket win over New Zealand in Cardiff.

Shakib Al Hasan (114) and Mahmudullah (102 not out) set a new Bangladesh record in one-day cricket as their fifth-wicket partnership of 224 eliminated New Zealand.

The victory gave Bangladesh three points in the group, and they will progress if already-qualified England beat Australia at Edgbaston on Saturday.

"That will be nice (if England win), but we can't just expect Australia to lose that game," Mortaza said.

"I would like to say the best of luck to both teams, because whatever we could do we did. That is most important for us.

"Obviously I would like to go to the semis and if we do we will hopefully play better cricket than in the last three matches.

"We have to wait now, but in the last three years we keep improving a lot.

"This sort of performance really help us to move forward, especially with the 2019 World Cup coming up. It will really boost the team."

Chasing 266 for victory, Bangladesh lost star man Tamim Iqbal to the second ball of the innings and were in dire straits at 33 for four in the 12th over.

But Shakib Al Hasan and Mahmudullah both made hundreds to turn the game on its head.

"We thought 266 was gettable, but after 33 for four it becomes very hard," Mortaza said.

"Once the partnership got to a hundred I knew those two could make a difference.

"They've done it a lot of other times, but it was phenomenal to get a 200 partnership.

"We know Tamim can not get a score every time, but we have got some excellent players who can win games."

New Zealand had been well placed at 152 for two in the 30th over, with skipper Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor having put on 83 for the third wicket.

But Williamson was run out for 57 and his departure prompted a familiar batting collapse which left New Zealand short of their target.

"With the position we were in closer to 300 would have been a much better total," Williamson said.

"But after the start we had with the ball we thought 265 was going to be enough.

"We've defended that score in the past and we thought it was achievable.

"But to get a 200-plus partnership under that pressure was simply superb from Bangladesh."

New Zealand were expected to do well in the Champions Trophy after reaching the final of the 2015 World Cup.

But they failed to win a single game in losing to Bangladesh and England and seeing their match with Australia abandoned.

"You want to come here firing and playing the best cricket," Williamson said.

"We showed some signs of that against Australia, but we certainly haven't seen that in our last two games in Cardiff.

"We've got to use this experience to be better as a unit and as individuals, because you are going to be put under pressure in these tournaments."

