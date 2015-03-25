 
Marlon Samuels sends warning to Ben Stokes ahead of limited-overs matches

04 September 2017 08:24

Marlon Samuels has offered old foe Ben Stokes some words of wisdom ahead of West Indies' limited-overs matches against England later this month.

Samuels, back in the Windies' plans, is set for a reunion with Stokes during the one-off Twenty20 and five one-day internationals that follow.

The pair first clashed in a Test in Grenada in 2015 when Samuels g ave Stokes a send-off salute and then the 36-year-old could not resist another dig at the England all-rounder following their World T20 triumph last year.

And Samuels has warned Stokes not to test his patience this time around.

"With me coming to England, he should stay on the boundary when I'm batting, as far away as possible," Samuels told the Guardian.

"As long as he keeps quiet, I won't start anything, so if anything does happen that means he has said something to me first.

"I'm going to come to England and be a good boy . at least for the start of it.

"He wanted to take me on a couple of years ago. He started something and I told him he better be prepared to finish it.

"But I saw him during the IPL this year and he didn't say anything. I hope he can continue on that path. If not, I have things in place."

Source: PA

