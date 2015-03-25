 
  1. Cricket
  2. International

Marlon Samuels fires West Indies to T20 series win over Afghanistan

06 June 2017 04:09

A virtuoso display from Marlon Samuels fired West Indies to a seven-wicket win and gave them a Twenty20 international series sweep over Afghanistan.

Samuels hit an unbeaten 89 off just 66 balls - his career-best in a T20 international - to help the hosts chase down their target of 147 with just four balls to spare in Basseterre.

The right-hander plundered three sixes and nine fours to earn his side a 3-0 series win, with Jason Mohammed finishing on 23 not out.

The tourists set a competitive, if not commanding, target thanks mainly to opener Noor Ali Zadran and Mohammed Nabi, who hit 35 and 38 respectively. Zadran was particularly explosive at the top of the innings, hitting five fours and two sixes.

But Kesrick Williams dismissed both men in his figures of three for 34 as Windes restricted Afghanistan to 146 for six.

They lost Chadwick Walton to just the second ball of the innings, but that brought Samuels to the crease and once he got going there was only ever going to be one outcome.

Source: PA

Feature Transfer News: Mbappe subject of word record transfer bid

Transfer News: Mbappe subject of word record trans...

WHAT THE PAPERS SAYMonaco striker KYLIAN MBAPPE is expected to be hot property this summer as a number of clubs

Feature Cheick Tiote - from barefoot boy on streets of Abidjan to Premier League hero

Cheick Tiote - from barefoot boy on streets of Abi...

Boots were an unattainable luxury for Cheick Tiote when he started playing football on the streets of Abidjan in the Ivory Coast at the age of 10.

Feature 5 of the best Champions League final goals

5 of the best Champions League final goals...

Mario Mandzukic's quite brilliant overhead kick had nearly everyone watching the Champions League final between Juventus and Real Madrid applauding.

Feature 5 things we learned from the Lions

5 things we learned from the Lions' victory over t...

Owen Farrell rescued the British and Irish Lions in their first touring match of 2017, a tetchy 13-7 win over

Feature United move in for £50m rated Lyon striker, Monaco reject huge offer from Arsenal for Mbappe

United move in for £50m rated Lyon striker, Monac...

L'Equipe claim Arsenal have made an £87million offer to sign Monaco striker KYLIAN MBAPPE, the 18-year-old who scored 26 goals

Feature City prepare £100m deal for Saints star, United turn down Madrid offer for De Gea - Transfer New

City prepare £100m deal for Saints star, United t...

Manchester City are preparing a £100million deal for VIRGIL VAN DIJK that they hope will allow them to beat Chelsea