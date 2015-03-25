Marlon Samuels fires West Indies to T20 series win over Afghanistan

A virtuoso display from Marlon Samuels fired West Indies to a seven-wicket win and gave them a Twenty20 international series sweep over Afghanistan.

Samuels hit an unbeaten 89 off just 66 balls - his career-best in a T20 international - to help the hosts chase down their target of 147 with just four balls to spare in Basseterre.

The right-hander plundered three sixes and nine fours to earn his side a 3-0 series win, with Jason Mohammed finishing on 23 not out.

The tourists set a competitive, if not commanding, target thanks mainly to opener Noor Ali Zadran and Mohammed Nabi, who hit 35 and 38 respectively. Zadran was particularly explosive at the top of the innings, hitting five fours and two sixes.

But Kesrick Williams dismissed both men in his figures of three for 34 as Windes restricted Afghanistan to 146 for six.

They lost Chadwick Walton to just the second ball of the innings, but that brought Samuels to the crease and once he got going there was only ever going to be one outcome.

Source: PA

