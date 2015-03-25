 
Mark Wood shows form with bat and ball but England Lions lose heavily in Perth

06 December 2017 02:24

Mark Wood hit a half-century but England Lions lost by six wickets to a Western Australia XI in a warm-up match in Perth.

Durham paceman Wood, who has been touted for a possible call into the Ashes Test side, made his 51 from 52 balls, while Paul Coughlin scored 64 from 49 deliveries as the Lions posted 282 from their 50 overs.

Western Australia produced a determined response as 21-year-old Clint Hinchliffe struck 131 and wicketkeeper Calum How finished unbeaten on 80 as the home side reached their victory target with 11 balls to spare.

Wood claimed two of the four Western Australia wickets, with Saqib Mahmood and George Garton taking the others.

Source: PA

