Mark Wood ready to strike again ahead of England's Champions Trophy semi-final

If Eoin Morgan needs to get rid of an opposition danger man in England's Champions Trophy semi-final he knows Mark Wood is his expert for the job.

Wood's one-day international career-best four for 33 included the prize wickets of Australia captain Steve Smith, his right-hand man David Warner and 'Big Show' Glenn Maxwell at Edgbaston on Saturday.

Before that star turn in the 40-run DLS win, which knocked Australia out of the tournament, England's current number one strike bowler produced a near unplayable delivery four days earlier to cut off New Zealand captain Kane Williamson in his prime and help the hosts through to the last four.

Returning to Cardiff on Wednesday, Wood confirms he will be in the mood again to repay the faith shown in him.

"It's a nice feeling to have the confidence of the captain," he said.

"I don't know if it makes me try a little bit harder, but at the moment I seem to be getting some of the best players out. It's a nice knack to have."

Morgan's support is undoubtedly key.

Wood added: "You feel like the captain really needs you and you want to be the man who changes the game - and that's what I've tried to do.

"You lift up, push your shoulders back, puff your chest out a little bit. Sub-consciously I don't know whether I raise my game a little bit, but I'd certainly like to try and keep it up."

Wood could be forgiven for feeling satisfied merely to be on the pitch at all, after his much-chronicled ankle surgery sagas.

He wants much more than that, though.

"My body's holding up really well," said the 27-year-old. "The backroom staff have been fantastic . they roll me in sellotape and wrap me in bubble-wrap between games."

England have been formidable in ODIs of late, winning 11 of their last 12 - a sequence completed by a thrilling counter-attacking from Morgan and Ben Stokes in Birmingham.

Wood said: "It's fantastic - we've got one hell of a team, and I absolutely love being part of it.

"When we were three wickets down, I thought I would have to get the pads on again like I'd done in the previous game.

"But it's great to be part of a team with so many game-changers . so many match-winners, with bat or ball."

Stokes and Morgan proved the point, to no one's surprise in the home dressing room.

Wood added: "When we went back out after the rain delay and Morgs hit the first ball for four, everyone just thought, 'Here we go, let's fight fire with fire' - I don't know if Australia were expecting that.

"It was a fantastic partnership from two real leaders in the team - Morgs is obviously our captain, but Stokesey is a real leader in the way he carries himself and drags everyone else along with him."

Wood's immediate ambition centres on Cardiff and, he hopes, a final at The Oval next weekend.

He admits a Test return is top of his wish-list after that, though, after the gap of 20 months since his injuries intervened.

"I am thinking about it - of course I am," he said.

"If I can do well in a white-ball tournament like this, and then back it up by being consistent with the red ball, I'd love to get back in the Test team later in the year."

With Chris Woakes likely to miss the first Test against South Africa next month because of a side strain and James Anderson struggling too, his chance may come quickly.

In Woakes' absence, Wood and his Durham team-mate Stokes have taken on plenty of extra responsibility - along with Liam Plunkett, resurgent since moving south to Yorkshire five years ago.

England miss Woakes, of course, but not yet as much as many feared.

"He's been a chief bowler, and a chief man in the one-day attack as well, so it means you have to step up," said Wood.

"If he does miss out (against South Africa), I hope my name will be in the hat."

Either way, he is delighted to be living in the moment - and helping to do his region as well as his country proud.

With a smile, he added: "It's a great mix to be amongst it . and it's great the north-east lads are the ones carrying the team at the minute."

Source: PA

