Mark Stoneman and Mason Crane picked by England with Keaton Jennings dropped

10 August 2017 05:08

England have named Mark Stoneman as Alastair Cook's latest opening partner while leg-spinner Mason Crane is a surprise inclusion in the 13-man squad for next week's historic day-night Test against West Indies.

Stoneman, as widely anticipated, replaces the misfiring Keaton Jennings and will become the 12th batsman since Andrew Strauss retired five years ago to get a chance to stake his claim at the top of the order alongside Cook.

Crane's call-up for Edgbaston was largely unexpected after an indifferent season with Hampshire although the 20-year-old made a positive impression in England's Twenty20 series against South Africa in June.

National selector James Whitaker said: "Selectors would like to offer their congratulations to Mark Stoneman and Mason Crane who thoroughly deserve their opportunity in the squad."

Source: PA

