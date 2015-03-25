 
  1. Cricket
  2. County Championship

Marcus Trescothick puts off retirement to sign for 26th season at Somerset

25 August 2017 11:54

Former England opening batsman Marcus Trescothick has held off retirement for another year after signing on for his 26th season at Somerset.

The 41-year-old, who played 76 Tests, 123 one-day internationals and three Twenty20s for his country, will remain at Taunton until the end of the 2018 campaign.

Trescothick, having made his Somerset debut in 1993, has struck over 25,000 first-class runs and more than 14,500 in limited-overs matches for the club.

Trescothick, who hit a club record 50th first-class century for Somerset earlier this term, said: "Obviously I'm delighted to be staying on for another year.

"My hunger, desire and passion to play is as strong as it was when I started.

"The club itself, along with the members and supporters, have stuck by me through thick and thin and it's an honour to step out in to the middle and represent them."

Source: PA

Feature Aviva Premiership players to watch

Aviva Premiership players to watch...

The Aviva Premiership will once again welcome a host of star-studded new arrivals this season, while lesser-known fresh faces could

Feature Wayne Rooney

Wayne Rooney's top five England goals...

Wayne Rooney, England's all-time record scorer with 53 goals, has retired from international football.

Feature Geoffrey Boycott

Geoffrey Boycott's controversies over the years...

Geoffrey Boycott on Tuesday offered an unreserved apology for an alleged racist comment.

Feature Home is where the hurt is - players who made a bad first impression

Home is where the hurt is - players who made a bad...

Kyle Walker had a home debut to forget for Manchester City on Monday night as he was sent off before half-time.

Feature How other British teams who have called another ground

How other British teams who have called another gr...

Tottenham are struggling at Wembley, their home for a full season as their new stadium is completed on the site of their old White Hart Lane home.

Feature Wayne Rooney

Wayne Rooney's Premier League goals as he reaches ...

Wayne Rooney has become only the second player to score 200 Premier League goals.