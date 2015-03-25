Marcus Trescothick hits record Somerset ton as three top-flight games are drawn

Marcus Trescothick hit a club record 50th first-class century for Somerset as their Specsavers County Championship clash with Warwickshire ended in a draw.

Fresh from reaching 25,000 first-class runs the previous day, Trescothick surpassed the long-standing record of Harold Gimblett as he reached 106 in Somerset's first innings at Taunton.

It was not enough to prevent his side following on, as the hosts were dismissed 183 in arrears for an otherwise disappointing 230, but the former England opener was not done.

Trescothick then went and hit an unbeaten 46 in the second innings to calm any nerves and ensure the rain-affected contest ended with honours even.

The other two matches in Division One also ended in draws.

Champions Middlesex decided against a final-day charge against Surrey at Lord's.

Set a target of 242 from 39 overs after Surrey were bowled out for 339 in their second innings, Middlesex opted for safety after losing two early wickets.

The players shook hands with Middlesex 92 for two.

Earlier Kumar Sangakkara added just four to his overnight 116 - his second hundred of the match - but half-centuries from Ben Foakes (67 not out) and Sam Curran (51) bolstered the Surrey total.

Lancashire successfully resisted Yorkshire in the Roses match at Old Trafford.

Ryan McLaren hit 84 and shared in a seventh-wicket stand of 70 with Stephen Parry (39) as the Red Rose avoided the follow-on.

A half-century from Simon Kerrigan and eight not out from the injured James Anderson, who batted with a runner, then helped the hosts to the safety of 432, just 16 behind.

Peter Handscomb was unbeaten on 101 and Alex Lees 62 not out when the game ended with Yorkshire 177 for one.

In Division Two, captain Joe Leach took five wickets as Worcestershire thrashed Derbyshire by an innings and 42 runs at Derby.

Leach finished with five for 32 from 13 overs as the hosts were skittled for just 98 in their second innings.

Worcestershire had earlier laid the platform for their victory charge by declaring on 415 for nine, 140 ahead, after a rapid 42 from Tom Kohler-Cadmore.

Two other games ended in draws.

Colin Ingram ground out a match-saving 155 over almost 10 hours as Glamorgan defied Nottinghamshire in Cardiff.

Ingram's knock occupied 427 balls and, along with a similarly stubborn 113 from Chris Cooke, helped Glamorgan, who had been made to follow on 261 behind, to safety at 420 for five.

An innings of 100 from Darren Stevens ensured Kent avoided any alarms against Leicestershire at Grace Road.

Adam Rouse, James Tredwell and Matt Coles also weighed in with half-centuries as Kent declared their first innings on 462 for nine, a lead of 42. Leicestershire were 61 for two when time was called.

Luke Wells took centre stage by cracking a double century on the second day of the ongoing match between Sussex and Durham at Hove.

Wells, returning from injury in style, hit a career-best 258 from 311 balls and Stiaan van Zyl was unbeaten on 141 as Sussex closed the second day with a commanding lead.

The hosts were 452 for four at stumps, 165 ahead after bowling Durham out for 287. Jofra Archer took five for 76.

Source: PA

