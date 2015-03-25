 
Man arrested following crossbow incident at The Oval

02 September 2017 03:24

A 35-year-old man has been arrested after a crossbow bolt was fired on to the pitch at The Oval on Thursday.

Play was abandoned and fans were evacuated on the final day of the Specsavers County Championship Division One match between Surrey and Middlesex after an arrow landed on the pitch at the south London venue.

The Metropolitan Police said they have arrested a man on suspicion of attempted grievous bodily harm in relation to the incident.

He has been released on bail to a date in late September.

Officers continued to appeal for any witnesses to come forward, including video footage.

Detective Constable Dominic Landragin, of Lambeth CID, said: "There were significant crowds watching the match and it is likely that a number of those present will have footage of the incident that could assist in our investigation.

"Although nobody was injured, this was a reckless action taken with no regard for the safety and well-being of the spectators or the players. It is important that we trace those responsible and I urge anyone who has footage of the incident to get in touch as soon as possible."

Play was abandoned in the clash at around 4.20pm. One witness described seeing players and umpires running from the field before fans were told to move inside, and pictures on social media appeared to show armed police on the scene.

Scotland Yard said the 1,068 spectators were evacuated and there were no reports of any injuries.

Umpire Paul Baldwin was pictured holding the pink-coloured bolt, with red and yellow fletching.

Anyone with footage or information can call Lambeth CID on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Source: PA

