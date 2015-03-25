Luke Wright steps down as Sussex captain

Luke Wright has stepped down as captain of Sussex with immediate effect after just over a year in the role.

The 32-year-old, who was appointed as full-time county captain at the start of the 2016 season, admitted he had lost some of his enjoyment for the game since assuming the captaincy, but he has reiterated his commitment to the club.

Wright was initially appointed skipper for the 2015 NatWest T20 Blast campaign, leading Sussex to a quarter-final spot, and he took over the four-day captaincy the following season as he led his side to a fourth-placed finish in Division Two of the County Championship.

However, a disappointing start to the current campaign - they have won just one championship match and failed to make it out of the groups in the 50-over game - has led to him standing down.

"I have always been someone that loves and enjoys the game, but over a period of time now while being captain, this has not been the case and it has affected me both on and off the pitch," he said in a statement.

"After taking some time I decided that stepping down was in mine and the club's best interests going forward. I look forward to giving my full commitment as a player to future Sussex successes."

Head coach Mark Davis added: "I would like to thank Luke for everything he has done for the team in his role as captain. I have thoroughly enjoyed working with Luke and establishing a new-look Sussex team that will bring success back to our great club."

Source: PA

