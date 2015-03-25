Luke Fletcher and Billy Root pen two-year deals with Nottinghamshire

Luke Fletcher has signed a new two-year contract with Nottinghamshire.

Fletcher has been forced to miss the remainder of this summer after being hit on the head by a straight-drive back at him in his follow-through while bowling against Birmingham Bears in the NatWest T20 Blast early last month.

But Nottinghamshire have ensured the 28-year-old remains with his home county and lifelong club for a further two years at least, taking his association with them past a decade.

Fletcher's is one of two new two-year deals announced by Nottinghamshire, who have also signed batting all-rounder Billy Root - 25-year-old younger brother of England captain Joe - on his first full professional contract.

Fletcher made a fine start to the season before the horrific moment when he was struck on the head, after which he was told by doctors he had "dodged a bullet" in an incident which might easily have had far worse consequences.

Nottinghamshire head coach Peter Moores said: "It's a well-deserved contract for Luke because of what he has done in the last 12 months.

"He's gone away and looked quite hard at what he can do to get himself into the team and then play the kind of cricket where he can contribute to making us competitive . (and) he impressed everyone with how he was going about his work.

"We have seen the results of that in the way he bowled in the first part of the County Championship season and in helping us to win the Royal London Cup."

Fletcher has taken more than 350 wickets across the formats since his debut in 2008.

"Luke has proved a lot to himself by showing that he can go to another level as a player and, as a Notts lad and a heartbeat of the team, we're delighted to get him tied up for another two years," added Moores.

"It's been disappointing for him to get injured in the T20 competition and miss the end of this season, but I'm sure he will come back strongly in 2018 and hungry to do well."

Source: PA

