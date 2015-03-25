 
Luis Reece 'feeling much better' but will remain in hospital, says Derbyshire

10 June 2017 12:09

Derbyshire say all-rounder Luis Reece is "feeling much better" but remains in hospital after complaining of breathlessness during Friday's play against Northamptonshire.

Reece left the field during the opening session of the Specsavers County Championship clash in Northampton after feeling unwell and was taken to Kettering General Hospital.

The 26-year-old remained in hospital overnight for monitoring, but Derbyshire had a positive update on his situation on Saturday morning.

The county said in a statement: "Luis Reece was taken to Kettering General Hospital on Friday afternoon after complaining of breathing difficulties and feeling unwell.

"He spent the night under observation in hospital as a precaution and he is feeling much better in himself.

"He remains in hospital and a further statement will be issued later."

Source: PA

