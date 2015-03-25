 
Lucky 13 for Nathan Lyon as Australia ease to victory over Bangladesh

07 September 2017 01:54

Australia clinched a seven-wicket victory over Bangladesh in their final five-day match before the Ashes as Nathan Lyon became the first Aussie to take 13 wickets in a Test in Asia.

Bangladesh's first ever Test win over Australia last week, which came a day after West Indies' stunning success over England at Headingley, raised the possibility of Steve Smith's team heading into the Ashes on the back of an embarrassing series loss to the side ranked ninth in the world.

However, spinner Lyon's match figures of 13 for 154 ensured Australia needed just 86 to win, a total they achieved before the end of the fourth day despite losing three wickets to level the two-match series.

At the start of the day, Australia resumed on 377 for nine, a first-innings lead of 72, and lost last man Lyon in the second over of the day without adding to that score.

Their deficit was down to 61 by the time Soumya Sarkar (nine) was caught in the slips by Matt Renshaw off Pat Cummins' bowling and Australia soon wrestled control when the hosts went from 31 for one to 43 for five.

Tamim Iqbal (12) was stumped to become Lyon's first victim, Imrul Kayes (15) fell to the same bowler when caught at cover and Shakib Al Hasan had made just two before he edged to David Warner to became Lyon's 10th wicket of the match.

Steve O'Keefe got in on the act by coaxing Nasir Hossain (five) into nicking to Smith and though Bangladesh moved into the lead before lunch, the tourists returned needing just five wickets to dismiss them.

Sabbir Rahman and Mushfiqur Rahim put on 54 for the sixth wicket but the former fell on 24 to another stumping off Lyon, who had 20 wickets in the series at that point.

Mushfiqur (31) was caught behind off Cummins and once Mominul Haque (29) became Lyon's fifth victim, the tail was swiftly finished off after tea as Bangladesh were bowled out for 157.

Lyon, currently the leading Test wicket taker in 2017, finished with six for 60 to go with his first-innings haul of seven for 94.

Australia reached their target inside 16 overs, though Renshaw (22), Warner (eight) and Smith (16) were all dismissed before they did so, with Glenn Maxwell's 17-ball unbeaten 25, which included two maximums - the second of which sealed victory - seeing them home.

