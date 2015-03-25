Love him or hate him, Kevin Pietersen was a true entertainer in English cricket

Kevin Pietersen will leave English cricket divided and largely entrenched about the rollercoaster ride he gave it.

For 17 years, the brilliantly unorthodox batsman has rarely given the headline-writers a break.

Most quickly cracked on to 'KP', of course, to save space for 100-point encapsulation of his match-winning bravado on the pitch, his foot-in-mouth gaucheness off it and the glorious or controversial consequence of each.

At the age of 37, the South Africa-born record-breaker has indicated he will slip away from cricket in this country after the end of Surrey's campaign in this summer's NatWest T20 Blast.

If so, it promises to be a low-key departure out of keeping with so much which has preceded it yet strangely akin to an entrance which was entirely unheralded and took his adopted country deeply unawares at the start of the 21st century.

Most casual observers were first alerted by Pietersen's Ashes-sealing maiden century at The Oval as England - for the first time in a generation, and never since despite even his exploits - went cricket crazy in 2005.

He took on Australia - Glenn McGrath, Shane Warne, Brett Lee, Ricky Ponting et al - with a thrilling mix of flair, bold ambition and brass neck.

Pietersen has rarely wound it in before or since either, backing his ability and years of hard work ensuring too he has always got the most out of his oddity of a technique.

Curious methods suit his physique and talent to match, allowing him to throw his arms wide at the ball and trust his eye without foot movement for conventional company yet the latter then highly-pronounced as he advances for licence to attack straighter lines against the best bowlers of all types from way up the pitch.

It has all helped to bring him a career in which the numbers - approaching 14,000 international runs - undoubtedly stack up, yet throughout has been about great performances, and bursts of unstoppable form, rather than a continuum.

All the more unmissable for that, Pietersen's progress has lived on the edge.

Arrogance, some contend, has occasionally cost him and his team when he has eyed six instead of something more prosaic for his century and instead found the hands of long-on or deep midwicket.

The counter-argument is that he has been a gambler by necessity, seeking domination not to lord over but as a means to survive and then prosper.

Whichever is closest to the truth, he does not appear as easily defined as many would insist and prefer.

Through his battles on the pitch and off it, clashes with establishment and officialdom from the moment he left his native country over his frustration with the quota system, through his disaffection at Nottinghamshire and then the breakdown of his working relationship with England - three times over, for good measure - it has often been hard to completely side with or against Pietersen.

That has not stopped millions doing so, though - and long after his international profile has waned, supporters and detractors continue to argue the toss who is right.

Even in the limited confines of this year's T20 Blast, if it is to be his last English summer, the two camps will be willing either a grand finale or a damp-squib exit.

They will all be watching whenever they can, though. When Kevin Pietersen is involved, they have to.

Source: PA

